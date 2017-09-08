Ontario unveils plan for government chain of marijuana stores

With Ottawa set to legalize marijuana next year, Ontario's Liberal government is launching a government-controlled cannabis monopoly that will see 150 legal marijuana stores opened across the province by 2020.

The system will be overseen by the province's Liquor Control Board of Ontario, but cannabis will be sold in a new system of stand-alone stores operated by a subsidiary of the Crown corporation. It will not be sold alongside alcohol.

High stakes: A Canadian investor's guide to marijuana

Story continues below advertisement

The legal age to buy pot in Ontario will be 19, as it is for booze in the province, not 18 as contemplated by the federal government. The drug will also be available online as of July of next year, Ontario says.

The government hopes to have 40 stores next year, and 80 stores by July 2019. The government's plan is to open them as soon as possible. Legislation introducing the changes is to be introduced in the fall.

The announcement appears to give notice to the province's many and proliferating private-sector pot dispensaries, pledging a "co-ordinated and proactive enforcement strategy" to shut down these "illegal operations."

According to materials distributed to reporters at a technical briefing by provincial officials Friday morning, the regime also includes new programs to "promote awareness of cannabis-related health harms" for young people and "vulnerable populations."

The rules would only allow the use of recreational‎ cannabis in private residences, not in public, workplaces or in vehicles. The government also promises that new measures to address drug-impaired driving in the coming weeks.

The stores themselves would feature trained staff and would not permit products to be visible to youth. They would have a "behind-the-counter" system, similar to how tobacco is sold now, to ensure age restrictions are enforced.

Ontario officials say they have already engaged in talks with municipal officials, including in Toronto, about where to put the new government stores.‎ Online sales, officials say, would involve ID checks and signatures at the customer's door. Packages of pot would not be left unattended.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Officials believe the system will cover its own costs, but will require "moderate" start-up costs to set up stores. The province says it will be able to rely on the LCBO's back office structure to run the new system.

Possession of cannabis in Ontario would be illegal for those under 19, and would see police confiscate pot from young people. But officials say the province's approach to would focus on prevention and harm-reduction, rather than putting cases of small possession through the courts. Legislation around this remains to be drafted.

Experts say choking off the black market – which is booming through online and illegal storefront sales – will be key to the long-term success of legalization.

Earlier this summer, Toronto city staff estimated roughly 60 dispensaries remained open despite a year of raids by police.

Dozens of illegal dispensaries spread east from Vancouver to Toronto after the Liberals swept to office two years ago on a promise to legalize the drug. A year ago, Toronto police raided more than 40 of the city's 100 illegal pot shops in a co-ordinated attack on the sector, which operates outside of Health Canada's mail-order system for medical cannabis.

Since then, many shops have closed while others have taken their place.

Story continues below advertisement

In B.C., many municipalities, led by Vancouver and Victoria, have chosen to create bylaws to regulate these pot shops – choosing to ticket rather than raid these locations and try to keep them at least 300 metres from schools and other dispensaries.