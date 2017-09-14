Opioid poisoning hospitalizations soared 70% in last decade

The number of admissions to Canadian hospitals for opioid poisoning increased by 70 per cent over the past decade, with smaller cities hit disproportionately hard by an epidemic of overdoses, a report shows.

The new figures from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) provide the most up-to-date snapshot of how often opioid overdoses, accidental or deliberate, send people to hospitals, illuminating the toll of the escalating opioid crisis on the health-care system.

An average of 16 people a day were hospitalized in 2016-17, says the CIHI report, released on Thursday. Hospitals across the country logged 5,670 admissions for inpatient care related to significant opioid poisoning in 2016-17, up from 3,344 in 2007-08. Those patients stayed in hospital for an average of seven-and-a-half days. The figures do not include people treated in emergency departments and sent home.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Cheque Day in the Downtown Eastside

Investigation: A Killer High: How Canada got addicted to fentanyl

An ongoing Globe and Mail investigation has found that federal and provincial governments across the country did not do enough to forestall the rise of an opioid epidemic rooted in the over-prescribing of powerful painkillers such as oxycodone, hydromorphone and fentanyl.

The crisis has deepened with the arrival in Canada of illicit fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that street dealers are cutting into illegal drugs, primarily heroin and cocaine.

Michael Gaucher, director of pharmaceuticals and health workforce information services at CIHI, said he cannot say how many hospitalizations are due to prescribed opioids versus illicit drugs.

The CIHI report also reveals that the crisis is much more than just a big city phenomenon. Smaller cities, including London, Ont., Regina and Moncton, New Brunswick, were among those with the highest rates of hospitalizations due to opioid poisoning in 2016-17, based on population.

By comparison, Toronto, the nation's largest city, ranked second lowest on a list of 34 metropolitan areas with a rate of 7.9 hospitalizations per 100,000 population. Vancouver, a city in a province at the epicentre of the crisis, ranked in the middle of the pack. Montreal was in last place.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Gaucher said he was surprised by the findings on cities. "When we first started doing this analysis," he said, "we thought we might see the higher rates in the big cities."

Michael Parkinson, a community engagement co-ordinator with the Waterloo Region Crime Prevention Council, speculated that hospitals in smaller, more remote communities may be admitting more patients because the overdose antidote naloxone might not be as readily available or it could take longer for ambulances to reach victims.

CIHI initially released data on hospitalization rates last November, which included figures up to 2014-15. The updated figures, which include for the first time a breakdown of hospitalization rates in urban centres, captures the full impact of bootleg fentanyl and will help policy makers and public health officials deliver harm-prevention and treatment programs where the problem is most acute, Mr. Gaucher said.

"It gives you a sense for where you may need to target strategies," he said.

Kelowna in British Columbia's picturesque Okanagan region had the highest rate of hospitalizations due to opioid poisoning in 2016-17. The rate was 36.3 per 100,000 population. In Brantford, a city in southwestern Ontario with a population just under 100,000, the rate was 31.6, ranking it No. 2.

Ruth Gratton, manager of infectious diseases at the Brant County Health Unit, said public health officials and police have held public forums over the past year to address the growing number of opioid overdoses in Brantford. "We know that it's a huge problem," she said.

Story continues below advertisement

The CIHI report shows that hospitalizations increased across all age groups but grew the fastest for youths and adults aged 25 to 44, reflecting the impact of the illicit market, Mr. Gaucher said.

"Counterfeit opioids are more prevalent now in cities, suburbs and rural communities, and they're much more potent than what was available 10 years ago," he said.

The analysis includes data for all provinces up to 2016-17, with the exception of Quebec, where the most recent figures were for 2015-16.

Gaps remain in monitoring the opioid epidemic. Only Ontario and Alberta report emergency department visits as well as inpatient admissions to CIHI.