Canadians stranded by Hurricane Irma in St. Maarten, Turks and Caicos to return home

Canadians stranded by Hurricane Irma in St. Maarten and Turks and Caicos will leave the countries on commercial flights Monday after days of waiting for evacuation from the storm-ravaged islands.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said a WestJet plane will evacuate about 150 Canadians out of St. Maarten Monday; the flight will land in Toronto. An Air Canada flight will also leave from Turks and Caicos Monday with 90 people on board, while a WestJet flight will evacuate another 130 passengers later in the day. Mr. Garneau defended the government's response top what he described as a "chaotic situation" following the Category 5 hurricane and said the government's priority is to get all of the affected Canadians out.

"We are making every effort to help affected Canadians return home and we're in contact with Canadians on the ground as well as their relatives. Getting Canadians home is our priority and we've been working closely with our international partners, with the airport in those Caribbean locations and with the airlines to make this happen," Mr. Garneau said.

The flights come days after Hurricane Irma left hundreds of frustrated Canadians stranded as commercial planes sat on the airport tarmac. Mr. Garneau said local officials were not allowing commercial flights to leave for safety reasons, but after a discussion with Canadian government officials, the planes were permitted to leave as soon as 3 p.m. EST Monday.

"The concern was that the infrastructure which had been damaged at the airport – I'm talking about the normal navigational aids, lighting and communication equipment – were not up to the normal standards required to allow large passenger airplanes to take off. They had allowed it to come in for humanitarian reasons ... but they were not going to allow it [to] take off until the government of Canada had discussions with them."

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Omar Alghabra said the government has processed 2,140 consular calls and e-mails from Canadians affected by Hurricane Irma, with 368 requests for assistance. He said the government is aiming to evacuate all of those who have requested assistance by the end of Monday. Mr. Alghabra said there are no reports of Canadian casualties.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland expressed sympathy and solidarity Monday for those Canadians trapped in the Caribbean by the devastation wrought by hurricane Irma, as well as their worried family members at home.

Freeland, her government under siege from critics who say it has been slow to help, said the federal government is doing everything in its power to bring its citizens to safety and that she personally won't rest until the job is done.

"We are working very, very hard to bring you home," Freeland told a briefing via conference call from Toronto.

"We are very aware of how frightening, how worrying this situation is, and I am not going to rest until everybody is back and safe."

With files from Canadian Press