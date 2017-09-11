Canadians stranded by Hurricane Irma in St. Maarten, Turks and Caicos to return home

Canadians stranded by Hurricane Irma in St. Maarten and Turks and Caicos will leave the countries on commercial flights Monday after days of waiting for evacuation from the storm-ravaged islands.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said a WestJet plane will evacuate about 150 Canadians out of St. Maarten Monday; the flight will land in Toronto. An Air Canada flight will also leave from Turks and Caicos Monday with about 90 people on board, while a WestJet flight will evacuate another 130 passengers later in the day. Mr. Garneau defended the government's response to what he described as a "chaotic situation" following the Category 5 hurricane and said the government's priority is to get all of the affected Canadians out.

"We are making every effort to help affected Canadians return home and we're in contact with Canadians on the ground as well as their relatives. Getting Canadians home is our priority and we've been working closely with our international partners, with the airport in those Caribbean locations and with the airlines to make this happen," Mr. Garneau said.

The flights come days after Hurricane Irma left hundreds of frustrated Canadians stranded as commercial planes sat on the airport tarmac. Mr. Garneau said local officials were not allowing commercial flights to leave for safety reasons, but after a discussion with Canadian government officials, the planes were permitted to leave as soon as 3 p.m. EST Monday.

"The concern was that the infrastructure which had been damaged at the airport – I'm talking about the normal navigational aids, lighting and communication equipment – were not up to the normal standards required to allow large passenger airplanes to take off. They had allowed it to come in for humanitarian reasons … but they were not going to allow it [to] take off until the government of Canada had discussions with them."

Parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Omar Alghabra said the government has processed 2,140 consular calls and e-mails from Canadians affected by Hurricane Irma, with 368 requests for assistance. He said the government is aiming to evacuate all of those who have requested assistance by the end of Monday. Mr. Alghabra said there are no reports of Canadian casualties.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland expressed sympathy and solidarity Monday for those Canadians trapped in the Caribbean by the devastation wrought by Hurricane Irma, as well as their worried family members at home.

Ms. Freeland, her government under siege from critics who say it has been slow to help, said the federal government is doing everything in its power to bring its citizens to safety and that she personally won't rest until the job is done.

"We are working very, very hard to bring you home," Ms. Freeland told a briefing via conference call from Toronto.

"We are very aware of how frightening, how worrying this situation is, and I am not going to rest until everybody is back and safe."

Dozens of students at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine were among Canadians trying to leave St. Maarten.

On Sunday, after several days sleeping on mats at a campus auditorium, Mariel Chan and her mother, Cecilia, had tried in vain to board a Sunwing Airlines Inc. plane at St. Maarten's Princess Juliana airport, only to be turned away. By Monday afternoon, however, the two women were expecting to get on one of two WestJet planes dispatched to St. Maarten.

"My mom and sister are currently waiting to board the one to Chicago so more Canadians can get on the flight to Toronto," Ms. Chan's sister, Alia, said in an e-mail to the Globe.

Other Canadian students hadn't waited for Monday's airlift. Alex Bradu of Calgary was also among the Canadians who were turned away at the airport on Sunday after a three-hour wait. "I managed to sneak into the US evacuation line and somehow made it off," he wrote on his Facebook page, announcing that he had made it to Puerto Rico.

He would have been in the handful of foreign nationals would joined more than 1,200 American citizens airlifted from St. Maarten by the Puerto Rico and New York Air National Guard.

After 95 Canadians were left stranded at a Turks and Caicos airport on Sunday after trying to return home from Air Canada Vacations and Club Med properties, Air Canada said they will arrive in Toronto Monday night. The carrier had sent a chartered flight to the territory on the weekend, originally carrying 58 electrical workers on a relief mission, and intended to evacuate the Canadians with the same plane.

While the airport's regular flight operations were shut down Sunday, an Air Canada spokesperson said humanitarian flights were exempted. Airport and civil aviation authorities did not allow Air Canada to board the passengers, the spokesperson said, despite having been told that such a charter flight was allowed.

Two of WestJet Airlines Ltd.'s Boeing 737-800 planes left Toronto's Pearson International Airport early Monday morning destined for Saint Martin and Turks and Caicos. The Calgary-based carrier had already sent 11 flights to pick up Canadians in markets it traditionally services before the storm hit – Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Florida – but the company spent the weekend in close contact with federal officials and agreed to send humanitarian flights to the other two drastically damaged island nations.

"As it was becoming more obvious that Canadian nationals – not just WestJet guests – were likely to be caught up in the storm in areas where we didn't have a stronger presence … that's the point at which we started liaising at a much more close basis with the Canadian government, with immigration officials, Transport Canada, making sure that we were acting as one," said Ed Sims, WestJet's executive vice-president commercial, in a phone interview.

When its two planes return to Toronto, he said, the company will assess if further Canadians need to be lifted from the affected region, and potentially send more flights.

Mr. Sims said it was not clear yet if WestJet would cover the costs for the flights or if the federal government would pay for them, but noted that WestJet planned to cover all further travel arrangements for the Canadians they bring back to Toronto. "The immediate priority is that WestJet is doing everything we can to help distressed Canadians," he said. "I genuinely believe we're really not looking at cost considerations here."

Sunwing said it sent two flights to the region for humanitarian efforts on the weekend but "did not have customers to pick up." The airline has sent 30 rescue flights to the Caribbean, a spokesperson said, and plans to send more to Cuba's resort-filled Varadero region when its airport reopens Tuesday.

Passengers have complained of at least one Sunwing flight leaving the region Friday that had empty seats, despite high demand and worries of stranded travellers.

A Sunwing spokesperson said that because some passengers connecting from Cayo Coco had been accommodated on an earlier flight, prompting a cascading series of flight changes.

"As we were rushing to get these flights out before the airport closed or our crew went over their duty time and this aircraft was needed to be perform other operations that day, that flight did depart with some empty seats," the spokesperson said in an e-mail. "We are pleased to advise that we've reached out to all of our hotel partners and are assured that our passengers are safe and well."

