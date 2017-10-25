Owner in Hamilton house explosion charged with arson: police

Police say the owner of a house that exploded in Hamilton this week is now facing charges in the incident.

Police have been investigating since a blast rattled a residential neighbourhood on Tuesday and destroyed one home, scattering debris around the area and tilting the building so the roof nearly touched the sidewalk.

A man who neighbours described as elderly and blind was pulled from the wreckage and taken to hospital, but police would not say whether or not he owned the home.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say officers conducted a search at the home and laid one charge of arson against 76-year-old Murdoch Campbell.

No other details were released.

The status of the man in hospital was not known.