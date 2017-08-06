 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Planes clip wings at Toronto airport, Air Canada says no one injured

Planes clip wings at Toronto airport, Air Canada says no one injured

An Air Canada Airbus A321-211 is seen taking off from Pearson International Airport on Friday, July 28, 2017. Air Canada says two airplanes clipped wings at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Saturday evening.

Christopher Katsarov/THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Air Canada says two airplanes clipped wings at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Saturday evening.

The airline says none of the 286 passengers on board the incoming Air Canada flight were injured.

It says the plane clipped wings with an aircraft operated by LOT Polish Airlines while pulling up to the gate.

Story continues below advertisement

It says the Air Canada flight had arrived from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and was parking when the incident occurred.

Air Canada says the matter is under investigation.

Video: Air Canada procedures partly to blame in 2015 crash landing: TSB (The Canadian Press)
Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨