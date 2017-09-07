Presence of E. coli prompts boil water advisory in communities southeast of Montreal

A boil water advisory is in effect for thousands of residents in communities southeast of Montreal.
The city of Longueuil issued the advisory as a precaution due to the presence of E. coli in two samples taken from the water system.
It covers most of Longueuil, Saint-Hubert, Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville.
Residents in the affected areas are asked to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking it.
Hot water can be used straight from the tap for washing dishes, doing laundry, showering and bathing.
Officials say the advisory will remain in effect until the situation has returned to normal.
