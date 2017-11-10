Projects Abroad is latest company to shun orphanage tourism

A major company that operates voluntourism trips says it will no longer set up visits to overseas orphanages, the latest organization to heed calls that donating to or volunteering in those institutions actually harms children.

Projects Abroad announced the decision this week, saying it spent the previous two years comparing the impact volunteers made in orphanages, as opposed to community-based care where children are not institutionalized.

"Over the last number of years, we've seen a growing amount [of evidence] associating orphanage care with child trafficking and exploitation," said a communiqué by the U.K.-based company, which sends 10,000 volunteers each year to Asia, Africa and South America.

The announcement follows in the footsteps of two other operators, Intrepid Travel and World Challenge, which have made similar decisions to stop placements in orphanages.

"It's become a tipping point when the big companies are becoming aware. We need to change the way the public thinks about this," said Daniela Papi-Thornton, a co-founder of Learning Service, a consultancy about volunteer travel.

She said the shift in attitudes about orphan tourism comes after years of campaigning by children's-rights organizations, who argue that sending unskilled volunteers for short stints in orphanages is a donor-centric activity that encourages the institutionalization and exploitation of children in developing countries.

Ms. Papi-Thornton, who lived for six years in Cambodia, recalled the prevalence of flyers luring travellers to orphanages in Siem Reap or Phnom Penh. Visitors were more generous when visiting the more run-down institutions, so that it became an incentive for orphanage directors to keep their charges in shabby conditions, she said.

Projects Abroad had been named in a 2012 investigation by the Al Jazeera news network into the lack of supervision of foreign volunteers at Cambodian orphanages.

Citing studies from advocacy groups, the adventure-tourism company Intrepid Travel announced in May of last year that it was ending visits to orphanages from its itineraries.

"Most travellers do not understand how volunteering and visiting orphanages abroad impacts the local communities," Leigh Barnes, director of North America for Intrepid Travel, told The Globe and Mail in an e-mail on Thursday.

In September, World Challenge, a firm organizing school expeditions, also pledged to end all partnerships with orphanages and residential children's homes by the end of that month.

"Institutions are often driven by well-meaning but uninformed support of foreign donors and orphanage voluntourism," World Challenge said in a communiqué. "At best institutions can become reliant on financial aid, at worst they drive child trafficking."

Orphanage volunteerism and fundraising involves a lot of money, according to the British non-profit group Lumos, which found that in Haiti, a third of the country's 750 orphanages were receiving at least $70-million (U.S.) in donations annually.

"The challenge in Haiti, as in many other countries, is that the volunteers keep coming and the travel industry keeps arranging placements in orphanages and keeps making money from that," Lumos chief executive Georgette Mulheir told lawmakers in Australia, where some politicians are calling for a ban on orphanage tourism.

Last August, a subcommittee of the Australian Parliament heard testimony describing how Cambodian orphanages exploited children.

Sinet Chan, a 26-year-old former orphanage resident, described how she and two siblings were beaten and sexually abused by the orphanage's director and were so poorly fed they caught mice to sustain themselves.

"When the tourists came, we had to perform to make the tourists happy," she said.

Most of the children in the orphanage still had parents, who had been hoodwinked into believing that their children would have a better life in an institution, she said.

Orphanages have become "an insidious form of children's exploitation," testified Tara Winkler, managing director of the Cambodian Children's Trust.

Even well-run institutions are not a good place to raise children, who develop attachment issues as they grow up with a revolving-door cast of foreign visitors, she said.