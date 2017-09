Protesters call for Canada to revoke Aung San Suu Kyi’s honorary citizenship

At least 250 people rallied on Parliament Hill today to demand the Canadian government do more than use their words to call for an end to the atrocities committed against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

The powerful military in Myanmar is accused of burning down the homes of 400,000 Rohingya Muslims, forcing the persecuted minority to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh as refugees.

Aung San Suu Kyi, the celebrated de facto leader of Myanmar, has come under harsh international criticism for failing to speak out against the violence.

Many of those gathered in Ottawa were demanding the Liberal government strip Suu Kyi of her honorary Canadian citizenship.

They also called on the federal government to help form a coalition with others who are willing to act on their shared responsibility to protect Rohingya Muslims, which would put some concrete action behind their words.

At a rally in Toronto Saturday, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said what is happening in Myanmar "looks a lot like ethnic cleansing" and that both she and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plan to focus on the issue during their upcoming visit to the UN General Assembly in New York.