How will Quebec’s Bill 62 work? What we know (and don’t) so far

The basics

Quebec’s embattled Justice Minister is adding some provisos to the province’s controversial Bill 62, a new law that bars people from giving or receiving public services if their faces are covered.

At a Tuesday-morning news conference in Quebec City, Justice Minister Stéphanie Vallée released guidelines saying the law applies only to person-to-person interactions. Ms. Vallée denied there had been "any controversy" over Bill 62, but also blamed misunderstandings for distorting the public conversation about it. "I am just sorry that it wasn't as clear. And maybe what I'm doing today, I should have done the day after we adopted the bill."



At a Tuesday-morning news conference in Quebec City, Justice Minister Stéphanie Vallée released guidelines saying the law applies only to person-to-person interactions. Ms. Vallée denied there had been “any controversy” over Bill 62, but also blamed misunderstandings for distorting the public conversation about it. “I am just sorry that it wasn’t as clear. And maybe what I’m doing today, I should have done the day after we adopted the bill.” On discrimination: Critics allege that the bill targets Muslim women who choose to wear face-covering niqabs or burkas, and that it’s unconstitutional and discriminatory on religious grounds. At the news conference, Ms. Vallée denied this was the law’s intent: “We have not prohibited any kind of religious symbols. … it’s not a bill about what a person can wear in the public sphere.”

Critics allege that the bill targets Muslim women who choose to wear face-covering niqabs or burkas, and that it's unconstitutional and discriminatory on religious grounds. At the news conference, Ms. Vallée denied this was the law's intent: "We have not prohibited any kind of religious symbols. … it's not a bill about what a person can wear in the public sphere."

She gave the example of library patrons who would be asked to uncover their faces when dealing with library staff, but not required to remove it while walking around elsewhere in the library.



Ms. Vallée said people would be asked to uncover themselves if they were "in direct contact with an employee" of a health service, but in the waiting room, for instance, they could cover up. "And, obviously, nobody will be refused emergency treatment."

The Justice Minister denied Tuesday that fare-paying customers would be expelled from buses, but suggested bus drivers already have authority to prevent people from entering if they refuse to identify themselves. Ms. Vallée said people boarding a bus or subway won't have to show their faces unless they are using cards with photo ID. (Asked about public transit a week earlier, she had said something very different: "To take public transit, you have to have your face uncovered. All through the ride.")



Asked how the law would work in classrooms, Ms. Vallée said pupils would need to be uncovered because they're interacting with teachers there, but students in the hallways of secondary schools or universities might not have to be covered, depending on the school's security policies. Some university departments have already decided not to enforce the law.



Ms. Vallée said the province won't be introducing a new police force to implement the bill, and there would be no criminal penalties or fines for officials or governments who refuse to enforce it. Asked about what would happen to municipalities that don't comply, she suggested they could find "common ground" with the province on implementing their own policies.

On religious exemption: Asked who has the authority to give religious accommodations, Ms. Vallee said a person wearing a niqab or burka would have to get separate accommodations from every public service on a "case by case" basis.



What does the bill actually say?

Bill 62's cumbersome full English title is "An Act to foster adherence to State religious neutrality and, in particular, to provide a framework for religious accommodation requests in certain bodies." Religious neutrality is also the phrase used in the previous Parti Québécois government's Charter of Values, a proposed (but never implemented) 2013 bill that would have restricted what kinds of religious symbols public employees could wear. The Liberals' Bill 62, which took effect Oct. 18, also limits how employees of "public bodies" – including government departments, schools, daycares, hospitals and public transit – should dress, as well as how the people using those services should dress. Here's what the text of the bill says about face coverings:

Personnel members of bodies must exercise their functions with their face uncovered, unless they have to cover their face, in particular because of their working conditions or because of occupational or task-related requirements.

Similarly, persons receiving services from such personnel members must have their face uncovered.

The bill effectively targets Muslim women wearing face-covering niqabs and burkas. Critics of the bill say it is religious and anti-immigrant discrimination, and is unconstitutional. Others question how effective it will be, because the next part of the bill leaves room for personal accommodations:

An accommodation that involves an adaptation of either of those rules is possible but must be refused if the refusal is warranted in the context for security or identification reasons or because of the level of communication required.

The restrictions on face coverings are already in effect, but there are no guidelines yet for how Quebeckers can seek religious exemptions from it. The province says it will draw up guidelines for religious exemptions by June, 2018.

Who will enforce this bill, and how?

With municipal governments denouncing or questioning Bill 62, it's unclear how the province would enforce the law if conflicts arose with municipalities. The province doesn't plan to create a police or enforcement agency for Bill 62, Ms. Vallée said at her Tuesday news conference.

She also sought to clarify some concerns that had been raised. Here are five quotes that stood out from her press conference:

“Once you’ve taken place in a bus or in the subway, you are within the extension of the public space. The law does not apply to the extension of the public space,” — Ms. Vallée explained why commuters only have to show their faces only if they board with a photo ID transit pass.

“It’s not because a service is paid by a public body that it is necessarily a public service.” — Ms. Vallée explained that the law doesn’t apply in a park or on sidewalks.

"If there is a service contract between the state and a private clinic, the law applies." — Ms. Vallée explained that patients have to uncover their faces while getting a vaccine at a clinic.

"When a student is in the classroom, when a student is undergoing training, the uncovered-face rule applies too, because it is a time of learning, training, communication is key. So in the classroom, uncovered face. During an exam, uncovered face. However, while walking on campus, in the hallways …" — Ms. Vallée on when the law will apply in schools.

Ms. Vallée on when the law will apply in schools. “Well, if you don’t get on, you don’t get kicked off.” — Ms. Vallée responded to a reporter who asked how the minister could say at the same time that bus drivers have to apply the law while she insisted that no one would be expelled from a bus.

Warda Naili wears a niqab a city bus in Montreal on Oct. 21, 2017. Ms. Naili says the first time she donned a niqab six years ago, it became a part of her. The Quebec woman, a convert to Islam, said she decided to cover her face out of a desire to practice her faith more authentically and to protect her modesty. GRAHAM HUGHES/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Quebec and secularism: A messy debate

Secularism and religion are loaded subjects in Quebec, a province where the Catholic Church held a powerful grip on politics until the Quiet Revolution of the 1960s. In the mid-2000s, rising anti-Muslim discrimination sparked an official debate on "reasonable accommodation," resulting in a 2008 report by academics Gérard Bouchard and Charles Taylor on how to welcome religious minorities in a secular Quebec. The report called for clearer government policies on reasonable accommodation, but also for "exceptional measures" to combat Islamophobia and racial discrimination.

But to both co-chairs, the 2013 values charter and now Bill 62 are overreaching attempts to answer their report's demands. Of Bill 62, Mr. Taylor said women should not be forced to uncover their faces except in exceptional cases like voting or getting a driver's licence:

You don't have to celebrate the burqa or niqab to think that a law that would have the effect of discouraging women from using public transit would be both repressive and counterproductive.

Sept. 14, 2013: Demonstrators take part in a protest against the proposed Charter of Values of the Parti Québécois government of the day. The PQ lost to the Liberals in a 2014 election, where soon-to-be-premier Philippe Couillard campaigned with a promise of secularism legislation similar to Bill 62. RYAN REMIORZ/THE CANADIAN PRESS

What Ottawa thinks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's initial response to the bill was cautious: He wouldn't say if he thought the law was constitutional and denied that it was the federal government's job to challenge it. At an Oct. 20 event in Alma, Que., campaigning for a federal by-election, he said governments shouldn't be telling women how to dress:

I will always stand up for Canadians' rights. I will always stand up for the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. It is what Canadians expect of me. As I've said a number of times as well, I don't think it should be the government's business to tell a woman what she should or shouldn't be wearing.

We know there is going to be many weeks and many months of discussions on this, on what the implications are. And as a federal government, we are going to take our responsibilities seriously and look carefully at what the implications are.

What women wear is not ‘government’s business’: Trudeau 0:47

What other provinces think

Premiers Kathleen Wynne of Ontario and Rachel Notley of Alberta have strongly criticized the bill, with Ms. Notley saying it "smacks of Islamophobia":

The passage of that bill is a sad day for Canada. I think that it is damaging for marginalized women and it's very unfortunate. The only way it holds together logically is if you're in some way trying to move forward with some element of Islamophobia and that's not who we are as Canadians.

What Quebec's municipalities think

Several city leaders have spoken out against the legislation, with Quebec's Union of Quebec Municipalities calling the law "inapplicable." Montreal's incumbent mayor Denis Coderre, a former federal cabinet minister, has denounced the bill, as has Valérie Plante, his main rival in next month's civic election.

What Quebeckers think

Bill 62 has sparked public protests in Quebec and concerns among Muslim women for their safety. But an Angus Reid poll released earlier this month suggests a majority of Quebeckers – 87 per cent – strongly or moderately support the legislation, though the poll was taken before the province had clarified the scope of the bill and how it would be enforced.

What do you think?

With reports from Ingrid Peritz, Evan Annett and The Canadian Press

