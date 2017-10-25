Quebec judge under fire for his comments during sex-assault case

Quebec's Justice Minister has asked the province's judicial council to investigate a judge who commented on the physical appearance of a teenage sexual-assault victim and suggested she was flattered by the attention.

Justice Jean-Paul Braun of the Quebec Court was presiding over the trial of a taxi driver last May when he made the comments.

"She's a young girl, 17. Maybe she's a little overweight but she has a pretty face, no?" the judge said during a hearing in Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

"She was a bit flattered," the judge continued in recordings first reported by the Journal de Montréal. "Maybe it was the first time he showed interest in her."

Justice Minister Stéphanie Vallée said one word when asked about the judge's comments Wednesday: "Unacceptable." A representative from her office later confirmed the minister had asked the Conseil de la magistrature, Quebec's judicial council, to take up the matter.

The judge found Carlo Figaro guilty of sexual assault last summer for touching, kissing and licking the 17-year-old café worker who was riding in his taxi cab. Sentencing is scheduled for next month and Mr. Figaro has launched an appeal of his conviction.

The girl described how Mr. Figaro asked for her phone number and made other advances before he started kissing, touching and licking her to the point of knocking off her glasses with his tongue.

On the tapes, the judge muses about different levels of consent that might be required for kissing compared with touching someone's buttocks. The judge uses a French euphemism, "mettre la main au panier," (putting a hand in the basket) to describe the assailant putting his hands on the woman's rear end.

"She looks nice, she's polite. A man is interested in her, he tries to kiss her. Surely the same consent isn't required to try to kiss someone as for touching her bottom?"

"I've never seen a distinction in the jurisprudence," the prosecutor is heard replying on tape.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Neither the judge nor the judicial council would comment on the matter.

Manon Massé, a feminist activist and member of the Quebec National Assembly for the Québec Solidaire party, said the judge's words illustrate a wider societal problem of systemic harassment and assault that is tolerated in some corners of society.

"The judicial council must rule quickly on these unacceptable comments," Ms. Massé said in a statement.

"It was insulting to the victim and it's now up to the council to analyze the situation," Liberal cabinet minister Christine St-Pierre said.

In recent months, judges across Canada have come under scrutiny for their handling of sexual-assault cases.

In March, former justice Robin Camp of the Federal Court of Canada resigned after a disciplinary body recommended his removal from the bench. While sitting as a Provincial Court judge in Alberta in 2014, he asked a sexual-assault complainant why she didn't keep her knees together.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia Provincial Court Justice Gregory Lenehan is facing a review over his handling of a sexual-assault trial in which he acquitted Halifax taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi, who was found in his car with a woman in her 20s who was passed out drunk and naked from the waist down. A police constable testified Mr. Al-Rawi's seat was partly reclined, his pants were undone at the waist, his zipper was down and that he tried to hide the woman's underwear.

In an oral ruling in March, Justice Lenehan said "clearly … a drunk can consent." The case is under appeal.