Quebec softens some provisions of face-covering law Bill 62

Quebec's Justice Minister softened some provisions of a contentious new law that would require people to unveil their faces to access public services, but the rules make clear that women would still have to remove their niqabs for daily interactions such as attending university classes or picking up their child at daycare.

Stéphanie Vallée was responding to an outcry following the adoption last week of Bill 62, which requires people to uncover their face when giving or receiving public services. Some called it a discriminatory piece of legislation that targeted the tiny minority of Muslim women who wear the niqab or burqa.

The law has spawned demonstrations in Montreal and criticism from legal experts who said it would almost certainly be challenged in court. Ms. Vallée, who gave confusing interpretations of the law last week, insisted on Tuesday it was "not repressive."

"No one will be thrown off public transit, be refused emergency health care, or be chased out of a library," she said.

"We do not have the intention of setting up an uncovered-face police."

Ms. Vallée said the requirement to unveil would be necessary only at the point of interaction with a public servant. In practice, this would mean a woman would have to show her face to a bus driver if she had a transit pass with a photo ID, something necessary for student discounts.

But she would be able to wear her veil when she then sat down in the bus. This is a toned-down interpretation of the law offered last week, when the minister said the person would have to unveil for the duration of the ride.

"I'm just sorry that it wasn't ... clear," she said.

The same guidelines would apply to other services. A woman would have to show her face when borrowing a library book and dealing with the librarian, but not when walking among the bookshelves. She would have to show her face to a health-care worker when obtaining services, but not when sitting in the waiting room.

She would have to show her face to her teacher in the classroom, but not when walking through the corridors.

Ms. Vallée defended her Liberal government's decision to push ahead with the legislation, which was met with a barrage of criticism, including from political leaders outside Quebec. She said that anyone familiar with Quebec's protracted debate over religious minorities and accommodations for the past decade would understand that legislators needed to act.

She portrayed Quebec's law on so-called state religious neutrality as trail-blazing, showing that the province was perhaps ahead of the curve in terms of dealing with issues of religious accommodations.

"The discussion with regards to religious accommodations has been present in Quebec society for 10 years," she said. "I can understand that colleagues from other provinces have not been as into the discussion as we [have]. But it's our right to legislate with regards to social issues that are ours. It's responsible to give a response to the expectations of our population."

Still, the minister's attempts to set out the real applications for the new law may not be enough to temper municipalities' concerns. Several cities, such as Montreal, have balked at implementing it.

It also remains unclear just how great an impact the law will have.

Someone denied a service because of her face veil will be able to request a religious accommodation. Although the province will be elaborating the guidelines for those accommodations by July, 2018, existing jurisprudence applies in the meantime.

Also, the law contains no fines or sanctions, leaving open the question of what sort of penalties non-compliance would bring. Ms. Vallée said she expects public authorities to respect the law, and said the province could seek an injunction to ensure it is enforced.

In a document accompanying the news conference, the minister also supplied a list of real-life instances where the rules for uncovered faces will apply. These include a woman taking a class or someone seeking court documents from a clerk. A woman would also be required to show her face to a daycare employee when picking up her child.

Ms. Vallée reiterated that the law would apply for the purpose of communication, identification or security. This means someone going to a Quebec liquor store might be asked to remove his sunglasses for the purposes of identification.