Quebec's face-covering law Bill 62 'not repressive,' Justice Minister says

The Quebec law that forces people receiving or giving public services to have their face uncovered is not repressive, the province's justice minister said Tuesday as she outlined how it will be implemented on a practical basis.

Stéphanie Vallée said people getting on a bus or using the subway will not have to show their face unless they are using a card with photo ID.

But once that interaction with the driver or the employee in the ticket booth is finished, the person will be allowed to cover his or her face, Vallée told a news conference in Quebec City.

The clarification came several days after many people said it would be unfair to ask bus drivers or library workers to decide who gets services.

"As for health services, people will have to have their face uncovered when they are in direct contact with an employee but when they return for example to the waiting room, they will not be obliged to have their face uncovered," Vallée said.

"And, obviously, nobody will be refused emergency treatment."

She said the same principle will apply to libraries.

The legislation has been widely derided, with critics saying it targets Muslim women.

Vallée reiterated Bill 62 will apply everywhere in the province. Some municipal politicians, including Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, are staunchly opposed to the law.

The premiers of Alberta and Ontario have denounced the bill and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said governments shouldn't be telling women what they can and can't wear.

But Vallée again defended Bill 62, saying "the law is not repressive and there are no sanctions."

Vallée has said the legislation doesn't target any religious group and says most Quebeckers agree with the principle behind the bill.