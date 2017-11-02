Quebec Liberal cabinet minister breaks solidarity on Guy Ouellette arrest

A key Liberal cabinet minister has broken ranks with Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and the rare unity inside the National Assembly by questioning colleagues for rallying behind a member who was arrested by the province's anti-corruption squad.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Pierre Moreau, a lawyer and one-time leadership rival to Mr. Couillard, dissented with his government, other MNAs and the Speaker of the assembly on Wednesday, saying they should not criticize the administration of justice in the arrest of Guy Ouellette.

The arrest and release with no charges of a 10-year member of the legislature and former police officer has caused concern and anger among all four of Quebec's political parties. Police arrested Mr. Ouellette last Wednesday on suspicion he obstructed justice and breached trust by acting as a conduit for leaking internal police information on a continuing investigation.

National Assembly Speaker Jacques Chagnon gave a moving speech on Tuesday demanding more information and saying the anti-corruption force, called Unité permanente anti-corruption (UPAC), is threatening the rights of legislators.

In his speech, Mr. Chagnon said UPAC's actions risk "drifting into totalitarianism" and he demanded UPAC clarify the situation. He vowed to fight the seizure of Mr. Ouellette's computer and cell phone, which are both property of the National Assembly.

The police force should either pursue charges against Mr. Ouellette or apologize to him for tarnishing his reputation and hobbling his political career, the Speaker said.

The crack in solidarity appeared on Wednesday when Mr. Moreau abstained from voting on an otherwise unanimous motion endorsing Mr. Chagnon's speech.

Mr. Moreau said Mr. Chagnon is confused. He pointed out it is prosecutors, not police officers, who lay charges and that Mr. Chagnon was presenting UPAC with a false choice that falls outside its parameters. He also said the entire controversy risks going overboard.

"'Lay charges or apologize' is a nice clip, but it's not how our justice system works. I am not able to reconcile what Mr. Chagnon said addressing UPAC with an order when he doesn't know the facts any more than you or I," Mr. Moreau told reporters.

"I'm not casting stones at the Speaker, he's properly defending parliamentary rights, but we must leave everyone to their roles. That's how society functions."

Mr. Chagnon said Mr. Moreau is splitting hairs; UPAC makes the first decision about whether a case is pursued and handed to prosecutors, the Speaker said.

Mr. Couillard voted in favour of the motion endorsing Mr. Chagnon's speech. "We love Guy Ouellette, we fought politically with Guy Ouellette, he is part of our team," Mr. Couillard said before the vote. (Mr. Ouellette has withdrawn from the Liberal caucus while the controversy plays out.)

Mr. Couillard took a step toward assuaging concerns over unaccountability in the police force.

The Premier announced the government will create a new body to play a supervisory role over UPAC. Until last week, a committee headed by Mr. Ouellette was examining draft legislation that would give UPAC more power and independence from the Sûreté du Québec.

Mr. Couillard said the bill will be amended to include a kind of surveillance committee to conduct regular reviews of UPAC conduct. "The fundamental issue here is the supervision a society should impose on a police force, especially one with a mandate like UPAC's and one about to become an independent police corps," Mr. Couillard said. "We intend to move toward the best practices in the world to supervise UPAC's activities."

Former premier Jean Charest created UPAC six years ago as Quebec was embroiled in scandal surrounding the construction industry and political financing. Last spring, a leak from within UPAC revealed a continuing investigation of the fundraising activities of Liberals, including Mr. Charest. UPAC launched a separate investigation into the leak, leading to Mr. Ouellette's arrest and release. Mr. Ouellette has denied any wrongdoing.