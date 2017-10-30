Quebec man charged with first-degree murder of former partner in Amber Alert case

The man at the heart of an Amber Alert in Quebec this summer has had a murder charge upgraded and another one added.

The man was charged north of Montreal on Monday with second-degree murder in the death of Yvon Lacasse, a 71-year-old man whose body was found last September.

He also had the charge in the death of his former partner upgraded to first-degree murder from second-degree murder.

The accused's missing six-year-old son was found alive by police in Lacasse's car.

Quebec police issued an Amber Alert for the boy after they discovered the body of his mother in mid-September north of Montreal.