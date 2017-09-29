Quebec man gets nine years for attempting to leave Canada to join Islamic State

A Quebec man convicted of attempting to leave Canada to join the Islamic State has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

A judge sentenced Ismael Habib today to eight years for the terrorism-related offence and one additional year for giving false information to obtain a passport.

The Crown had argued for a nine-year prison term, while Habib's attorney suggested six-and-a-half years minus the nearly 27 months Habib has served in pre-trial custody.

Habib, 29, was ensnared by an RCMP-led sting operation, in which he admitted to an undercover agent posing as a crime boss that he wanted to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State.

He was found guilty in June, making him the first adult in Canada to be convicted after going to trial on the charge of attempting to leave Canada to join the Islamic State.