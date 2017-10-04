Quebec parties condemn Spain’s ‘authoritarianism’ over Catalonia

Quebec's political parties unanimously adopted a motion today condemning what they called the "authoritarianism" of the Spanish government's actions in Catalonia.

Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee tabled the motion that was accepted by all members of the legislature.

The motion also called for Spain and its restive Catalonia region to engage in dialogue and to resort to international mediation if both sides agree.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Philippe Couillard, Lisee and Francois Legault, leader of Coalition for Quebec's Future, shook hands after the motion was presented.

Catalan separatists staged a referendum on Sunday despite Spain's insistence it was illegal.

Catalonia to declare its independence within days (Reuters)

Spanish police, following orders from a judge to prevent the referendum, clashed with voters and supporters Sunday, resulting in over 900 people receiving medical attention.

The Catalan government, which has many links with Quebec, plans to declare independence from Spain in the coming days.

Quebec and the Catalan government signed a co-operation agreement in 1996 that extends into many areas including culture and education.

The province also has a foreign bureau in Barcelona, which is the capital and largest city in Catalonia.

– With files from The Associated Press.

Story continues below advertisement