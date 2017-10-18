Quebec passes bill requiring citizens to uncover faces while receiving public services

Quebec has adopted a law forcing people to show their face when obtaining services such as taking a city bus, pushing through controversial legislation that is being criticized as discriminatory against Muslim Canadians.

Bill 62, which the province's justice minister describes as a North American first, requires one's face to be uncovered when giving or receiving public services. The law marks the culmination of a contentious discussion about the place of religious minorities in Quebec.

Details of how the law would apply have yet to be worked out, but critics say they are concerned it will empower civil servants such as hospital front-line workers to refuse service to a woman in a niqab or burka.

The Liberals used their majority in the Quebec National Assembly to adopt the law on Wednesday, 66 to 51. The opposition parties voted against it, with the Parti Québécois and Coalition Avenir Québec saying it didn't go far enough.

The legislation is already being criticized by Muslim organizations, civil rights groups, and Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, who says he fears it will require city bus drivers to refuse a Muslim woman from getting on a bus.

Legal experts say they expect the law to be challenged in court.

"I have never seen a more flagrantly unconstitutional law," Montreal human rights lawyer Julius Grey said in an interview. "The law scandalizes me. The possibility that somebody could be refused service at a hospital or be thrown off a bus (because of a face veil) is scandalous."

Bill 62 is presented a State religious neutrality law, and it sets out to provide a framework for religious accommodation requests. However, it's the requirement to uncover one's face, which effectively targets Muslim women, that has stirred the most discussion.

The government first tabled Bill 62 legislation in 2015. Initially aimed at services at provincial bodies and institutions, it was later amended to extend to municipalities and transit authorities. Its reach would extend to schools, health institutions and daycares.

After submitting the bill to a vote on Tuesday, provincial Justice Minister Stéphanie Vallée called the legislation a step toward "social cohesion."

"Respect for cultures can only bear fruit when it's reciprocal, and if the role of our common state is also respected," she told the Quebec legislature.

The law stipulates that a person denied a service could ask for an accommodation; communication, identification and security would be factors in deciding on the request. However, the law appears to leave the decision to grant or deny a service in the first place with front-line public employee.

"That's the nightmare aspect of it," Robert Leckey, dean of law at McGill University in Montreal, said in an interview on Wednesday. "I have no doubt that a lot of good-faith public servants will feel pressure to deny service."

He said Quebec was a pioneering jurisdiction decades ago in bringing in equality measures in its own charter of rights, and it was "a shame" it was moving forward with Bill 62.

"It feels sad that it's pioneering now by stigmatizing a religious minority and trying to restrict their sense of being welcomed into public space, the public sphere, and getting public services," Mr. Leckey said.

Mr. Grey said he could envision a narrow law that prohibited police officers or schoolteachers from covering their faces, for example. But Quebec didn't provide evidence that veiled women posed a threat that required legislative action, he said.

"This is an example of people trying to solve problems that don't exist," Mr. Grey said. "It's pure theory and doesn't answer any social problem or address any definable question. It's only being done because these things are popular."

The Liberals, who are heading into an election in less than a year, are facing pressure to tackle identity issues.

And Ms. Vallée has repeatedly invoked the popularity of Bill 62 to defend it. An Angus Reid poll this month found that an overwhelming 87 per cent of Quebeckers back the legislation, with francophone respondents particularly supportive. Support was softer among anglophones and Quebeckers under 35, but even among these groups, a majority supports the law.

"It's a bill of consensus, that rallies the great majority of Quebeckers," Ms. Vallée said earlier this month.

Ihsaan Gardee, executive director of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said the legislation targets a religious minority already facing a significant spike in hate crimes in Canada, and recovering from the mass shooting of six worshippers in a Quebec City mosque this year.

"It allows voices to marginalize and vilify the Muslim community even further," Mr. Gardee said in an interview from Ottawa. "What it does is serve to further target a tiny minority of the population for political gain."

He added: "It's not the business of the state to be in the wardrobes of the nation."

The full impact of Bill 62 remains to be seen, and the province says it will sit down with municipalities and public bodies to discuss its implementation.

While the legislation is said to be about state religious neutrality, the entire debate and vote over the bill unfolded in a legislature where a large crucifix hangs over the speaker's chair.