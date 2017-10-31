Quebec speaker demands police either charge or clear MNA Guy Ouellette

The Speaker of the Quebec National Assembly is demanding investigators either charge a member arrested for allegedly helping to leak sensitive police information or clear him, saying nothing less than the integrity of democracy and justice are at stake.

In a rare speech that directly questioned police tactics, Speaker Jacques Chagnon defended Guy Ouellette, a former police officer and 10-year member of the assembly, who was arrested last week. The province's anti-corruption unit (known as UPAC) said he was suspected of obstruction of justice for allegedly helping to leak information on the unit's investigations.

"It is intolerable that the police arrest a parliamentarian without charges being laid against him one week later," Mr. Chagnon said from his chair in the National Assembly on Tuesday. "A parliamentarian must have full freedom to do his work, whatever the subject in front of him or what he may pursue. This includes police work. He should be able to do it serenely and without worry."

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Chagnon, a Liberal MNA who was unanimously voted Speaker by the assembly, said it is his job to defend MNAs from possible intimidation, the likes of which he has seen in other countries, "but not here … I hope."

"Police forces must be accountable to responsible politicians and the legislature, or we greatly increase the risk of drifting into totalitarianism," he said. "An MNA has lost an important role and his reputation harmed. We should demand clarity be brought urgently in this matter. Either charges be laid, or apologies be made."

Mr. Chagnon joined Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard in asking UPAC to clarify its allegations against Mr. Ouellette. UPAC head Robert Lafrenière announced he would hold a news conference late Tuesday.