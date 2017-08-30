Quiz: Can you pass the Grade 6 math test?

1 Which of these expressions has a value of 0.555? a. 55.5 ÷ 100 b. 55.5 ÷ 1000 c. 5.55 X 100 d. 5.55 X 1000 Answer: a) 55.5 ÷ 100

2 Which fraction is equivalent to 8%? a. 2/25 b. 2/20 c. 1/8 d. 8/10 Answer: a) 2/25

3 Isla can run 800 metres in 10 minutes. At this rate, how many kilometres can she run in 50 minutes? a. 4 b. 16 c. 4000 d. 8000 Answer: a) 4

4 The first term of a pattern is 28 672. The pattern rule is "divide by 4 to get the next term." What is the 5th term? a. 28 b. 112 c. 448 d. 7168 Answer: b) 112

5 Which of these patterns uses the rule "multiply by 2 and add 1" to get the next term? a. 1, 2, 4, 5, 10, ... b. 1, 2, 4, 8, 16, ... c. 1, 3, 7, 15, 31, ... d. 1, 4, 10, 22, 46, ... Answer: c) 1, 3, 7, 15, 31, ...

6 How many minutes are in 365 days? a. 8760 minutes b. 21 900 minutes c. 262 800 minutes d. 525 600 minutes Answer: d) 525 600 minutes

7 How many millilitres are in 82 L? a. 0.082 mL b. 0.82 mL c. 8200 mL d. 82 000 mL Answer: d) 82 000 mL

