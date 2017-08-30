 Skip to main content

Quiz: Can you pass the Grade 6 math test?

EQAO results showed half of Ontario's Grade 6 students failed to meet the provincial standard in math, according to the latest standardized-test scores. See how well you do with similar sample questions.

STAFF

Half of Ontario students are failing to meet the province's math standards, according to EQAO results released on Wednesday. How well would you do on the standardized test? Take our Grade 6 math quiz to find out.

1 Which of these expressions has a value of 0.555?
a. 55.5 ÷ 100
b. 55.5 ÷ 1000
c. 5.55 X 100
d. 5.55 X 1000

Answer: a) 55.5 ÷ 100

2 Which fraction is equivalent to 8%?
a. 2/25
b. 2/20
c. 1/8
d. 8/10

Answer: a) 2/25

3 Isla can run 800 metres in 10 minutes. At this rate, how many kilometres can she run in 50 minutes?
a. 4
b. 16
c. 4000
d. 8000

Answer: a) 4

4 The first term of a pattern is 28 672. The pattern rule is "divide by 4 to get the next term." What is the 5th term?
a. 28
b. 112
c. 448
d. 7168

Answer: b) 112

5 Which of these patterns uses the rule "multiply by 2 and add 1" to get the next term?
a. 1, 2, 4, 5, 10, ...
b. 1, 2, 4, 8, 16, ...
c. 1, 3, 7, 15, 31, ...
d. 1, 4, 10, 22, 46, ...

Answer: c) 1, 3, 7, 15, 31, ...

6 How many minutes are in 365 days?
a. 8760 minutes
b. 21 900 minutes
c. 262 800 minutes
d. 525 600 minutes

Answer: d) 525 600 minutes

7 How many millilitres are in 82 L?
a. 0.082 mL
b. 0.82 mL
c. 8200 mL
d. 82 000 mL

Answer: d) 82 000 mL

The solution to Ontario's math problem needs work Ontario Education Minister Liz Sandals has announced a $60-million plan to improve math training in elementary schools. The move comes in response to declining scores in standardized math tests, which showed that the portion of Grade 6 students meeting provincial standards fell over a five-year period.
Canadian education: The math just doesn’t add up Andreas Schleicher is arguably the most influential person in global education policy today. The German statistician has never presided over a classroom or served as a minister of education. But as the man who designed and oversees the OECD's Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), he holds sway over the direction of education reform around the world.
