Quiz: Can you pass the Grade 6 math test?
EQAO results showed half of Ontario's Grade 6 students failed to meet the provincial standard in math, according to the latest standardized-test scores. See how well you do with similar sample questions.
Half of Ontario students are failing to meet the province's math standards, according to EQAO results released on Wednesday. How well would you do on the standardized test? Take our Grade 6 math quiz to find out.
Answer: a) 55.5 ÷ 100
Answer: a) 2/25
Answer: a) 4
Answer: b) 112
Answer: c) 1, 3, 7, 15, 31, ...
Answer: d) 525 600 minutes
Answer: d) 82 000 mL
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨