 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

RCMP officer testifies man charged in Lindhout kidnapping case admitted he took ransom money

RCMP officer testifies man charged in Lindhout kidnapping case admitted he took ransom money

Amanda Lindhout attends a reception held in her honour by the Alberta Somali-Canadian community in Calgary, on Feb. 21, 2010.

Larry MacDougal/THE CANADIAN PRESS

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

An undercover Mountie says Ali Omar Ader admitted receiving $10,000 in ransom money for his role in the kidnapping of Amanda Lindhout in Somalia.

The RCMP officer, who cannot be legally identified, is telling an Ontario court today about how he posed as a businessman to gain Ader's confidence and promise him a book-publishing contract.

Lindhout was a freelance journalist from Red Deer, Alta., when she and Australian photographer Nigel Brennan were grabbed by masked men near Mogadishu in August 2008 while working on a story.

Story continues below advertisement

Ader, a 40-year-old Somalian national, has pleaded not guilty in Ontario Superior Court to a criminal charge of hostage-taking.

The RCMP officer says he first made contact with Ader by telephone in June 2010, seven months after Lindhout and Brennan were freed.

The officer tells of meeting with Ader on the island of Mauritius and again in Ottawa, where he was arrested and charged in June 2015.

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.