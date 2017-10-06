Residential school survivors can control records pertaining to abuse: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Canada has ordered that Indigenous survivors of residential schools be given control over thousands of records pertaining to abuse, created during closed hearings on compensation.

The 7-0 ruling settles a dispute involving Ottawa, the Catholic church, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Indigenous Peoples over a massive trove of records. The Canadian government argued the records should be preserved at Library and Archives Canada. Senator Murray Sinclair, the head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, said Canada's historical memory of the abuse was at stake. But the survivors themselves said they had been promised confidentiality.

For more than a century, ending in the mid-1990s, thousands of Indigenous children were required to reside at church-run, government-funded schools. Many suffered physical and sexual abuse and neglect, while also being denied the right to speak their languages.

In 2007, the government settled lawsuits brought by thousands of former students. Every former student received a small amount of money from the settlement. A larger amount of money – capped at $275,000, plus $250,000 for income loss from the lasting effects of abuse – was set aside for those who could show they were abused or subject to other wrongful acts resulting in serious psychological harm.

"At the risk of understatement, the reluctance of claimants to undergo questioning by an adjudicator on these topics without assurances of absolute confidentiality is fully understandable," Justice Russell Brown of Alberta and Justice Malcolm Rowe of Newfoundland and Labrador said in their jointly authored ruling, joined by five other judges. They cited deeply personal testimony involving abuse and harms suffered, and said the settlement expressly promised them confidentiality.

At closed, non-adversarial hearings, sometimes involving the participation of alleged perpetrators, the former students seeking this additional level of compensation made their case.

The records at issue before the Supreme Court include audiotapes, transcripts, adjudicators' decisions and application forms of 38,000 people who sought the higher level of compensation. Because the hearings were created through the settlement of class-action lawsuits, lower courts had ruled that the courts had the authority to supervise the adjudication process, which included deciding what to do with the records.

The Ontario Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 decision, had said each survivor who testified in the closed hearings had a right to decide over the next 15 years whether their documents should be preserved in a national archive. It said they had been given assurances of confidentiality as part of the settlement.

Mr. Sinclair had said all the records should be preserved, so that Canada's historical memory of the abuse is not lost.

The Canadian government argued that it controlled the records, while Catholic agencies that ran many of the schools said they should be given a veto over records preservation.

