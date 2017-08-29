Right whale entangled in fishing gear off Gaspe Peninsula: Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Fisheries and Oceans Canada said Tuesday a right whale got entangled in fishing gear off the coast of Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula.
The department announced the whale was in an "extremely difficult and worrying" situation.
Ten North Atlantic right whales have died since June in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Robert Michaud, with an organization working to protect marine life in Quebec, says Fisheries and Oceans Canada first spotted the entangled whale on Monday.
He said the whale hasn't been spotted since and could have freed itself.
