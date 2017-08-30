Right whale entangled off Gaspe Peninsula appears free: LeBlanc

It appears a North Atlantic right whale entangled in fishing gear off the coast of Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula may have freed itself.

Federal Fisheries and Oceans Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the endangered whale was spotted entangled in ropes during a fly-over of the area earlier this week but aerial and water patrols were unable to locate it Tuesday.

LeBlanc says a pod of 13 whales was found nearby and scientists are now determining whether one of the mammals was the entangled whale.

Ten North Atlantic right whales have died since June in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, with ship strikes and fishing gear entanglements seen as the biggest threats to the marine mammals.

LeBlanc is promising the federal government will usher in a new set of rules around fishing gear, fishing practices and fishing equipment in Canadian waters to improve the safety of whale migration.

Earlier this month, in an effort to reduce the frequency and severity of ship strikes, Ottawa ordered large vessels to slow down in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.