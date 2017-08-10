Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall retiring from politics

Longtime Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says he is retiring from politics.

In a YouTube address released Thursday, Mr. Wall, 51, said he has asked his Saskatchewan party to begin the process of electing a new leader, who will become the next premier. Mr. Wall said he will continue to serve as premier until the next leader is chosen.

He said with his wife Tami, he has decided that now is the time for "renewal" for his Saskatchewan party, for the government and for the province.

Story continues below advertisement

"I've always thought that the 10-year mark – should I be so fortunate to serve that long – might be the right time re-evaluate," he said in the video where he also listed his government's accomplishments.

"It's time for me to retire from politics."

Mr. Wall, who has led the province since November, 2007, and was re-elected just last year, has long been one of Canada's most popular premiers. However, this year his approval ratings have dipped slightly.

He has positioned himself as a defender of Canada's oil and natural gas industry, and has been a thorn in the side of the federal Liberal government as the most vocal provincial opponent of the plan for a country-wide carbon tax.

Born and raised in Swift Current, SK., Mr. Wall said he is proud of his economic and population growth, lower taxes and increasing supports for people with disabilities. He said after a decade of growth, residents don't ask the same questions about the future viability of the province.

He said his decision to step down was a difficult one.

"We've also made mistakes," the Saskatchewan Premier said in a more somber tone.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"I've made mistakes. And yes, there is still much to do."