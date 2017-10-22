Saskatchewan RCMP shoot and kill man in North Battleford

RCMP in Saskatchewan say they shot and killed a man in North Battleford.

Police say they received a call Saturday night about a man being fired at by some people in a vehicle.

Police found and chased the vehicle, which they say rammed an RCMP cruiser.

An RCMP officer shot and wounded the driver of the suspect vehicle in what police describe as a "response to the driver's actions."

Brydon Bryce Whitstone of Onion Lake, Sask., died on his way to hospital.

Regina city police have been called in to investigate how the Mounties handled the incident.