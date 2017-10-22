Scientists predict dire future for North Atlantic right whale population

Scientists at an international meeting on North Atlantic right whales are raising new concerns about the health of the female population and adding urgency to ongoing calls for government action to help save the species.

Mark Baumgartner, the chair of the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, told the assembly of hundreds of scientists and government managers and fishing-industry professionals at the group's annual meeting at Saint Mary's University in Halifax that we have years, not decades, to fix the problem.

"We just don't have a lot of time," said Dr. Baumgartner. "The calculation suggests breeding females that exist today could be wiped out in two decades, and if we wipe them out, it's pretty much game over for the population. There will be more females coming into the population, but not many and not enough to sustain."

The latest population numbers put the number of North Atlantic right whales at 451 in 2016, which does not include the deaths this summer.

This past summer, 12 whales (2.5 per cent of the total population) died due to human cause – either ship strikes or fishing-gear entanglements – in Canadian waters in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Three more right whales also died in the U.S.

The annual North Atlantic Right Whale Report Card was released Sunday and showed even more dire population projections for the species, and highlights the urgency of new regulations to reduce the number of fishing-gear entanglements.

"The most draconian would be pulling all the gear out of the water," said Heather Pettis, consortium executive director for the New England Aquarium. "Obviously, that's the most extreme, and not something that would come to the table as a first option. We can't wait until next summer and start seeing carcasses to take management action."