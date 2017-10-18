Mark Grant found not guilty in retrial in death of Winnipeg teen Candace Derksen

A man tried for a second time in the killing of Winnipeg teenager Candace Derksen more than 30 years ago has been found not guilty.

Mark Edward Grant was charged with second-degree murder in the death of the 13-year-old girl, who disappeared on her way home from school in November 1984.

Her frozen body – feet and hands bound with twine – was found six weeks later in an industrial shed.

Grant, who is 54, was found guilty on the same charge in 2011 and sentenced to 25 years in prison, but the conviction was overturned and a new trial was ordered.

In her ruling, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Karen Simonsen said she was not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt of Grant's guilt.