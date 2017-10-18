Mark Grant found not guilty in retrial in death of Winnipeg teen Candace Derksen

A man tried for a second time in the killing of Winnipeg teenager Candace Derksen more than 30 years ago has been found not guilty.
Mark Edward Grant was charged with second-degree murder in the death of the 13-year-old girl, who disappeared on her way home from school in November 1984.
Her frozen body – feet and hands bound with twine – was found six weeks later in an industrial shed.
The radical grief of Cliff and Wilma Derksen: 'We have to forgive'
Grant, who is 54, was found guilty on the same charge in 2011 and sentenced to 25 years in prison, but the conviction was overturned and a new trial was ordered.
In her ruling, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Karen Simonsen said she was not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt of Grant's guilt.
