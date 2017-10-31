 Skip to main content

Sexual-harassment suit against ex-Ontario premier David Peterson dismissed

David Peterson.

OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty Images

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

A sexual harassment lawsuit against former Ontario premier David Peterson has been dismissed.

In a statement today, Peterson's lawyers say the suit launched in 2015 by a former Toronto Pan Am Games manager, Ximena Morris, has been dismissed by the Ontario Superior Court.

The statement from Peterson's lawyers says Morris has issued an apology to the former premier and his wife.

The lawsuit, which also named three senior games executives, alleged a history of flirtatious greetings that escalated into unwanted hugs, sexually tinged remarks and public humiliation.

Peterson had denied the allegations, calling them "wild and untrue".

Peterson, who was premier from 1985 to 1990, was instrumental in helping Toronto win the bid to host the 2015 Pan and Parapan Am Games and had served as chair of the board since September 2013.

