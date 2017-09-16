Ministers of 34 countries in Montreal message Trump: Stay in Paris agreement

Global climate ministers on Saturday encouraged the U.S. to remain in the Paris agreement and continue the push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

With China and the European Union, federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna co-hosted a day-long meeting of 34 countries to maintain momentum to implement the Paris accord.

President Donald Trump has given notice the U.S. will withdraw from the agreement in 2020 unless it can be renegotiated in the U.S.'s favour. Mr. Trump aggressively champions the fossil-fuel industry, notably the coal mining sector.

An adviser to Mr. Trump on international affairs attended the Montreal meeting.

In her opening remarks, Ms. McKenna warned of the growing impacts of climate change, and urged the United States to remain committed to the global fight.

"We are encouraged by your commitment to tackle climate change and reduce emissions," Ms. McKenna said in noting the presence of the Trump administration official.

On Monday, the Minister and several other climate ministers are scheduled to meet in New York with Gary Cohn, head of Mr. Trump's National Economic Council. Mr. Cohn is representing the Trump administration to drive home the economic impacts of the Paris deal.

Ms. McKenna noted the effects of climate change can be seen in melting permafrost and shrinking sea ice in the Arctic, and in the droughts and hurricanes that have struck North America. "Climate change is real; it is having real impacts all over the world," she said.

The Minister told reporters that she saw the presence of a U.S. delegation as a "positive sign."

"We continue to engage them," she said during a break. "And we continue to make the case that like the United States, we want to create jobs, we want to create economic growth and there's $30-trillion in opportunity when it comes to … growth and climate action."

China's special representative on climate change, Xie Zhenhua, said the Paris accord should not only be respected, but commitments for emission reductions must be increased. "The Paris agreement is a milestone on climate change," Mr. Xie told the session. "We cannot let it go; we cannot let it fail."

Mr. Xie said China will play a leadership role in the United Nations climate process, as well as in the development and deployment of low-carbon technologies needed to meet its goals.

EU climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said "all countries must deliver on their commitments" under the Paris accord.

Under former president Barack Obama, the U.S. committed to reducing emission by up to 28 per cent below 2005 levels by 2025, while Canada pledged to cut them by 30 per cent by 2030.

However, those commitments are not binding, and Mr. Trump could backtrack on the U.S. target without re-opening the Paris accord itself.