Rescue criticism swirls as Canadians arrive home after Irma

Canadians who wanted to be lifted out of Caribbean countries torn apart by Hurricane Irma are now back in Canada, according to federal cabinet ministers who are defending the government's assistance efforts amid criticism that it was slow and insufficient.

"In Turks and Caicos, Saint Martin – all the Canadians who wanted to come back have had the possibility to come back yesterday night," Marie-Claude Bibeau, the International Development Minister said Tuesday morning before a cabinet meeting in St. John's. "Including this weekend, 691 Canadians are back, at least in Toronto."

Commercial aircraft were used over the weekend to fly people out of the region where the Category 5 hurricane levelled buildings and left people without food, power and running water.

Many of those who were left stranded spent days trying to find a way off of the affected islands. And opposition members charged that Canada was slower to respond to the crisis than other countries.

But Liberal cabinet ministers said the government reacted quickly and effectively. And Ms. Bibeau said the travellers who needed help were at least partly to blame for their situation.

"We could have done better in terms of communication but I can assure you that we were following the situation closely," she told reporters. "We were in contact with the families – those who contacted us. Because, once again, as travellers, and I include myself in that, we forget to consult the website of the government to get the advice concerning the countries where we are going. We should always register for the government to know where we are in case of emergency."

Some Canadians questioned why military aircraft were not deployed to assist those who were stranded. But Transport Minister Marc Garneau said there was no need to do that because commercial airlines were available. The problem, he said, was getting those aircraft into a place where they could bring people home.

The storm wiped out normal navigational aids such as lighting and communication equipment that are required to allow large passenger airplanes to take off.

"The government reacted promptly right from the beginning to act on this and we did, I think, everything that was necessary to try to come to the help of those who wanted to be brought back to Canada from the area that was affected by Irma," Mr. Garneau said.

"There were 370 yesterday, but many people were brought home in three flights yesterday. In fact, one plane came back with a small number of people because there weren't any more people to bring back."

The government has promised to help rebuild those countries that were devastated by the storm.

"We are really at the stage of evaluating the needs," Ms. Bibeau said. "We were there with the World Food Programme and with the Red Cross and with the Caribbean Disaster Aid Agency to preposition food and shelters, materials, first. The second stage, at which we are now, is really evaluating the needs and we will be ready to support the countries according to their needs of humanitarian assistance or in terms of reconstruction." A team from the Department of National Defence and Global Affairs Canada is in the region and will make recommendations about the ways Canada can best be of assistance.

Speaking to reporters in Toronto on Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said that Canadians remaining on Saint Martin and Turks and Caicos by midweek would be able to return on a government C-17 plane bringing humanitarian aid to the region.

"We are not going to rest easy until all the Canadians who are there in this very, very difficult situation have been evacuated and have been able to come home," she said.

Omar Alghabra, parliamentary secretary to Ms. Freeland, said the government has processed 2,140 consular calls and e-mails from Canadians affected by Hurricane Irma, with 368 requests for assistance. Mr. Alghabra said there are no reports of Canadian casualties.

But some of those stranded in the Caribbean were less than impressed with Ottawa's response.

"I'm really disappointed at the lack of support from our government," said Alex Bradu of Calgary, a student at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in St. Maarten, who was allowed to board a U.S. military plane to Puerto Rico on Sunday after failing to secure a seat on a Sunwing flight to Canada out of St. Maarten. He was among the handful of foreign nationals who joined more than 1,200 U.S. citizens airlifted from the island by the Puerto Rico and New York Air National Guard. "I'm just really impressed that the U.S. government came through for their people and everybody else at the same time. … It's just the Canadian government that I'm upset and disappointed with."

In addition to Saint Martin and Turks and Caicos, government officials said Canadians have asked for assistance in other islands hit by the hurricane: Anguilla, Antigua, the Bahamas, Cuba, Dominican Republic, St. Barthélemy, British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. They said it is hard to know exactly how many Canadians are affected as they are relying on people to reach out to Global Affairs.

The government said it has increased the number of staff working at its emergency-response centre in Ottawa.

Still, Canadians with friends and family in the affected region called the federal response to the disaster disappointing and chaotic. "The information I was getting from my personal connections was better than what Global Affairs was giving me until about lunchtime today," said Robyn Berman, whose sister lives on the island of Saint Martin and made it onto one of the departing WestJet flights on Monday.

Meanwhile, the federal Conservatives also criticized what they described as a slow response from the government.

"We are concerned that the government has not responded quickly enough to help stranded Canadians return home given the magnitude of the destruction from these storms and the impact on infrastructure on these islands," Conservative foreign affairs critic Erin O'Toole said in a statement on Monday.

NDP foreign affairs critic Hélène Laverdière said the government's handling of Irma raises "serious questions" about Canada's response to future natural disasters.

Over the weekend, commercial evacuation plans hit a snag. Ninety-five Canadians were left stranded at a Turks and Caicos airport on Sunday after trying to return home from Air Canada Vacations and Club Med properties. The carrier had sent a chartered flight to the territory, originally carrying 58 electrical workers on a relief mission and intended to evacuate the Canadians as well.

While the airport's regular flight operations were shut down on Sunday, an Air Canada spokesperson said humanitarian flights were exempted. But airport and civil aviation authorities did not allow the carrier to board the passengers, the spokesperson said, despite having been told that such a charter flight was allowed. That flight landed in Toronto on Monday night.

Conditions on the island of Saint Martin remained harsh, people there say. For five days now, there has been no power or running water while Internet and phone communications have been sporadic.

"Total and utter devastation on the island. This is one time in my life that we will never forget," said Michael Natlacen, a Montrealer who has lived on the Dutch side of the island for a decade.

In an audio file e-mailed to The Globe, Mr. Natlacen described how his two-level concrete home continuously shook during the hurricane's landfall on Wednesday, as if "a wrecking ball hit your house."

While his home was in a remote spot, he heard from friends elsewhere in St. Maarten who painted a picture of sporadic anarchy and civil unrest, with looting, reports of firearms stolen from the customs office and machine gun shots heard on the French side of the island's lowlands.

"It's been crazy … It's tough, but we're in good shape," he said.

Ms. Freeland declined to say whether the government considered reports of looting and street violence on the island credible.

"I think many Canadians who are there are quite naturally frightened," she said. "People have told me they're hot, they're tired, they're thirsty. It is understandably a chaotic situation and they're keen to get home."

Canadians affected by Hurricane Irma are encouraged to contact the government at 1-613-996-8885 or sos@international.gc.ca.