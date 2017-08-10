Striking workers at Halifax Chronicle Herald to vote on proposed contract

Striking newsroom employees at the Halifax Chronicle Herald are to vote on a tentative contract later today that could end a protracted, 18-month labour dispute with Canada's largest independently owned daily newspaper.

The vote comes after a deal was reached Saturday after two days of mediation.

The terms of the tentative deal have not yet been released, but a union representative said there is a general sense of relief that there is finally something to vote on.

"The bargaining committee has recommended the deal as the best we could get, so we are hoping and expecting that it will be ratified, said Martin O'Hanlon, president of CWA Canada, which is the parent of the local Halifax Typographical Union.

"Certainly after 18 months it's a hell of a relief," he said. "People have been through a very hard time ... one of our members had a stroke, other people have had a lot of challenges — financial, health and family."

The mediation was overseen by William Kaplan, who was appointed by the Nova Scotia government in July to help the two sides reach a settlement.

O'Hanlon said there was some surprise that mediation worked so well and so quickly.

"An industrial commission hadn't been used in well over 20 years," said O'Hanlon. "This should show the government that whenever there is any sort of extended strike they should be using this legislation because again, it accomplished in two days what couldn't be accomplished in 18 months."

O'Hanlon said the main details of the contract would be released once the vote count is tallied.

About 60 unionized workers walked off the job in January 2016, over a list of contract concessions the company said it needed to deal with economic challenges in the newspaper industry.

The employees include reporters, photographers, editors and support staff.