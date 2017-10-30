 Skip to main content

Supreme Court rejects appeals of RCMP perjury convictions in Dziekanski case

Former RCMP Cpl. Benjamin (Monty) Robinson returns to court after a lunch break at his perjury trial in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday October 27, 2014.

DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed appeals from two men convicted of perjury in connection with a notorious Taser death at Vancouver's airport in 2007.

The court rejected the appeals immediately after hearing them.

Kwesi Millington and Benjamin (Monty) Robinson were among four Mounties charged with perjury following a public inquiry into the death of Robert Dziekanski, who was jolted several times with a Taser at in the arrivals area of the airport.

Millington and Robinson were convicted; the other two RCMP members were acquitted.

Millington was sentenced to 30 months in prison and Robinson was sentenced to two years less a day, one year of probation and 240 hours of community service.

Because the justice ruled from the bench, formal reasons for their decision were not immediately available.

