Suspect in Amber Alert case transferred into Quebec police custody: Ontario police

Ontario provincial police say they transferred the suspect at the centre of last week's Amber Alert case into the custody of Quebec authorities.
The 41-year-old suspect was transported by ambulance to a Quebec hospital under Quebec provincial police escort, Ontario police say in a news release Friday.
The suspect had allegedly been in a coma in an Ottawa hospital after a reported suicide attempt in police custody.
Quebec police issued an Amber Alert for a six-year-old boy after they discovered the body of the child's mother last Thursday night in Saint-Eustache, Que., north of Montreal.
Ontario police arrested the suspect one week ago in eastern Ontario, where his son was found safe in a stolen vehicle.
The suspect was charged this week with second-degree murder in the death of the boy's mother.
His lawyer said he will be questioned by police regarding the disappearance of Yvon Lacasse, a 71-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday in Arundel, Que., about 100 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
The six-year-old was found by police in Lacasse's car in Ontario.
The suspect is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in Saint-Jerome, Que.
