Suspect in Amber Alert case transferred into Quebec police custody: Ontario police

Quebec provincial police officers check for evidence in Lachute, Que., on Sept. 15 , 2017.

Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

Ontario provincial police say they transferred the suspect at the centre of last week's Amber Alert case into the custody of Quebec authorities.

The 41-year-old suspect was transported by ambulance to a Quebec hospital under Quebec provincial police escort, Ontario police say in a news release Friday.

The suspect had allegedly been in a coma in an Ottawa hospital after a reported suicide attempt in police custody.

Quebec police issued an Amber Alert for a six-year-old boy after they discovered the body of the child's mother last Thursday night in Saint-Eustache, Que., north of Montreal.

Ontario police arrested the suspect one week ago in eastern Ontario, where his son was found safe in a stolen vehicle.

The suspect was charged this week with second-degree murder in the death of the boy's mother.

His lawyer said he will be questioned by police regarding the disappearance of Yvon Lacasse, a 71-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday in Arundel, Que., about 100 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

The six-year-old was found by police in Lacasse's car in Ontario.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in Saint-Jerome, Que.

