The Globe and Mail wins B.C. awards for stories on Trans Mountain pipeline, opioids

The Globe and Mail has won two Jack Webster Awards, which recognize excellence in journalism in British Columbia, for the newspaper's work on the opioid crisis and the possible expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline.

The Globe tied for the most awards with The Vancouver Sun, the CBC and The Georgia Straight.

The B.C. bureau's Cheque Day project won for best breaking news reporting – print. Globe journalists spent 24 hours on the streets of Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to get a first-hand look at the fentanyl overdose epidemic on Cheque Day – the day each month when income-assistance cheques are handed out.

Journalists who took part in the project include Andrea Woo, Sunny Dhillon, Wendy Stueck, Mike Hager, Mark Hume, Ian Bailey, Ben Nelms, Rafal Gerszak, James Keller and Luiz Lopes.

The Globe also won the Jack Webster Award for Excellence in Digital Journalism for Weigh Anchor, an exploration by Justine Hunter, Jimmy Jeong and Mychaylo Prystupa of what the expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline would mean for Vancouver and British Columbia. Last week, the project won the Explanatory Reporting category in the international Online Journalism Awards.

"Investigating the national opioid epidemic and explaining policies that will decide our environmental future are central to our role. We are delighted to receive these recognitions," The Globe editor-in-chief David Walmsley said.

The Globe's coverage of B.C.'s campaign-finance laws was also nominated in the breaking-news category. The newspaper's reporting showed there are few limits on political fundraising in the province. Kathy Tomlinson, Gary Mason and Justine Hunter were the Globe journalists named in that entry.

Ms. Tomlinson was also nominated in the business category for her look at the purchase of B.C. farmland by investors and speculators. Her investigation found that investors and speculators are buying up prime agricultural land, including areas in the protected Agricultural Land Reserve, while taking advantage of tax loopholes intended for farmers.

The Globe has won multiple Webster awards in the past two years. Presented by the Jack Webster Foundation, the awards recognize the work of B.C.-based journalists in print, radio, television and online.

Fifteen awards were presented at the 31st annual Jack Webster Awards in Vancouver on Thursday.

