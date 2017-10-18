Tributes pour in for Gord Downie: 'We already miss Gord the music fan'

Few artists have recast Canadiana in their image like Gord Downie. When his death at age 53 from terminal brain cancer was announced Wednesday, condolences poured out with equal heft from the Ottawa's highest offices to gear-filled tour vans in Portugal. The Tragically Hip frontman's kindness will be immortalized as much as his music: for all the anthems he spilled onto airwaves in the last three decades, those lucky enough to have spent time with him will long remember his grace, too.

Flags on Parliament Hill will be lowered to half-mast today in Mr. Downie's honour. "Gord was my friend, but Gord was everyone's friend," a solemn Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa today. " … Our buddy Gord who loved this country with everything he had and not just loved it in a nebulous, 'Oh, I love Canada' way. He loved every hidden corner, every story, every aspect of this country that he celebrated his whole life."

Obituary: Gord Downie, troubadour of Canada, charmed and challenged a nation

Story continues below advertisement

In photos: Gord Downie's life in songs

'With just a few words, you gave the whole country Courage': Fans pay tribute to Gord Downie

Remembering Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie (The Canadian Press)

Mr. Downie died Tuesday night, according to the band's website, with children and family nearby. "Gord said he had lived many lives," said a statement from his family. "As a musician, he lived 'the life' for over 30 years, lucky to do most of it with his high school buddies. At home, he worked just as tirelessly at being a good father, son, brother, husband and friend. No one worked harder on every part of their life than Gord. No one."

Forming in the mid-eighties, the Hip emerged from Kingston, Ont. as a force in blues rock with songs like New Orleans is Sinking, but as their phenomenon grew, so too did their sound, in both style and appeal. Through songs such as Fifty Mission Cap and Ahead by a Century, Mr. Downie committed his poetry to both howls and coos, helping the band become kings of CanCon by the time they launched their Another Roadside Attraction festival tours in 1993. It was on these tours and others that Canadians got up close and personal with the Hip – and with the bands they hand-picked to open for them.

Mr. Downie and the Hip's influence will live not just through their own music, but through that of the artists whose boats they lifted with their rising tide. Eric's Trip, Rheostatics, Sarah Harmer's band Weeping Tile, Sam Roberts Band, the Joel Plaskett Emergency, Wintersleep, Arkells: the list of artists the Hip has nurtured who have risen to acclaim – from roughshod D.I.Y. bands to chest-pounding anthem-witers – is a staggering spectrum of the rock side of Canadiana.

"There's nothing more exciting for fans of Canadian rock music than to see their homegrown bands get to open for the Tragically Hip," said Max Kerman, the frontman of Arkells, who spent a cross-Canada tour with the Hip in 2013. "You get anointed." Kerman recalls watching in awe each night as Mr. Downie constantly worked at improving his stories and performance. "He never stopped working. That guy got hungrier the older that he got."

Even into his final months, Mr. Downie remained an active contributor to and supporter of Canadian music and culture. He announced a new solo album, Introduce Yerself, just weeks before his death. During the Toronto Raptors' fateful playoff round against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he emerged at halftime in his trademark denim jacket to embrace another CanCon King – Drake – who first payed homage by bowing down to the Hip frontman.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A few weeks before that, he quietly showed up to a concert by the Juno-nominated, genre-bending Welland singer-songwriter Daniel Romano, to express his support and take in the show. The artists wound up speaking for a couple hours.

"Gord Downie will remain the last great cultural coalesce-ist," Romano wrote in an e-mail as his tour van pulled into Lisbon, Portugal. "He brought mysterious, philosophical, reflective, dense, bold and profound lyrical thought to the full spectrum of human consciousness. Like a burglar in the night, he crept in and filled even the most ignorant, oppressive and hate-filled minds with subtle secret wisdom and liberation."

Music consumed Mr. Downie. He had a habit of showing up to the Horseshoe Tavern unannounced, just to see and talk music with owners and staff. "We already miss Gord the music fan," Horseshoe owner Jeff Cohen told The Globe. Steve Jordan, the founder of the Polaris Music Prize, has known Mr. Downie since his days as a Kingston radio DJ; he spent the better part of three decades watching Downie's earnestness in action.

"In any conversation I've been a part of or witnessed, he had a keen interest in what you do, what you have to say, what's going on with you," Jordan said. "He took a lot of that and worked it into his lyrics, and himself. He was like a better version of us because he was us."

With his most recent project, Secret Path, which told the story of the tragic death of Chanie Wenjack after escaping from a residential school, Mr. Downie sent shockwaves across all levels of the Canadian arts world.

"He was perhaps loved most of all because we could see ourselves – and where we live – in [his] music," wrote Peter Herrndorf, president of the National Arts Centre, in a statement. The NAC hosted a performance of the record last year. "Through the Secret Path project, he helped bring to light the struggles and injustices facing Indigenous people. Canada will miss him dearly."