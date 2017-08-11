The ultimate NAFTA primer: Your guide to the trade talks

The essentials

NAFTA, Trump and Canada: A guide to the trade file and what it could mean for you For more than 20 years, NAFTA has tied the continent’s economy together. Now, Washington wants to give the trade deal a massive overhaul in talks starting this summer. Get caught up on The Globe’s latest coverage of what that means

The Canadian strategy

Read through expert insights on what Canada should fight for – and how.

THe NEgotiations

What will be talked about?

Dispute resolution

Chapter 19 could be Canada's sticking point in negotiations.

Is Chapter 19 worth fighting for in NAFTA negotiations? The Americans see the dispute-panel system as an affront to the sovereignty of their domestic laws and courts, and want to scrap it, writes columnist David Parkinson.

Ottawa draws line on U.S. plan to remove NAFTA dispute mechanism: The Trudeau government is prepared to walk away from NAFTA negotiations if the Trump administration insists that dispute-settlement panels be removed from the accord, a senior official says.

NAFTA's Chapter 11 provision under fire: Global energy reporter Shawn McCarthy writes about the urge for the Liberal government to demand significant reform to the "investor-state dispute settlement" (ISDS) mechanism contained in the treaty's controversial Chapter 11.

Supply management

Mr. Trump has called Canada's restrictions on dairy imports a "disgrace," raising expectations that supply management will be under pressure.



Labour mobility

An estimated 30,000 to 40,000 Canadians currently work in the U.S. under a fast-track process called the non-immigrant NAFTA professional visa, or TN visa.

Employers worry about potential changes to cross-border worker visas: Potential changes to U.S. immigration laws could make it more difficult for Canadians to work and live full-time in the United States.





Digital economy

NAFTA was designed for a very different economy. Digital issues – from intellectual property to e-commerce – could wind up on the bargaining table.

Is Ottawa ready for a New Economy version of NAFTA? The economy has undergone a radical transformation in the nearly 25 years since the North American free-trade agreement was signed. It's gone digital.

What would a digital-economy-era NAFTA mean for Canadians? Michael Geist, Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-commerce Law at the University of Ottawa, says its clear that the renegotiation will involve much more than just a few "tweaks."

The trouble for Canadian digital policy in an 'America first' world: Canadian digital policy over the past decade has been marked by a "made-in-Canada" approach that ensures consistency with international law but reflects national values and norms.

Where NAFTA’s a dirty word In small-town America, Joanna Slater finds deep resentment at the changes NAFTA has brought – and deep doubts, as well, that there is any going back to the world as it used to be.

A pivotal moment for a fragile country NAFTA has helped Mexico become an export powerhouse, albeit one where poverty remains endemic. But as Stephanie Nolen reports, changes to the deal could also have destabilizing political consequences for the country.