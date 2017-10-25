Top McGuinty aide wasn’t trained in record keeping, court hears

Former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty's chief of staff received no formal training in managing government records or complying with the province's archives act, a criminal trial has heard.

It was only after Mr. McGuinty resigned in February, 2013, and Kathleen Wynne succeeded him, amid an escalating scandal over the cancellation of two gas-fired power plants, that Donald Fawcett, a lawyer in the Ministry of the Attorney-General, said he began training staff at the request of the new Premier.

Mr. Fawcett was the latest senior bureaucrat to testify at court in Toronto's Old City Hall that training in records-keeping did not become standard practice until after Ms. Wynne took office.

Even when David Livingston, Mr. McGuinty's chief of staff, was told in writing to preserve government records, including any documents related to the controversial decision to pull the plug on the two power plants, that advice came from the head of information technology rather than an expert in records management, the court was told.

"You did not give any advice to David Livingston, nor were you directed to give David Livingston any advice," Brian Gover, a lawyer for Mr. Livingston, said during his cross-examination of Mr. Fawcett on Tuesday.

"Correct," responded Mr. Fawcett, whose responsibilities include advising government officials and public-service employees on record-keeping and the provincial archives.

Mr. Livingston and former deputy chief of staff Laura Miller are facing criminal breach of trust and mischief charges in connection with the destruction of e-mails and other government records related to the cancellation of the two power plants before the 2011 provincial election. Each has pleaded not guilty.

The charges stem from police allegations that Mr. Livingston hired a non-government IT expert, Ms. Miller's spouse, Peter Faist, to "wipe clean" computer hard drives in the Premier's Office just days before Mr. McGuinty left office in February, 2013.

A total of 632,000 files were deleted from 20 hard drives in the premier's office, prosecution and defence lawyers have said in an agreed statement presented in court.

Much of Mr. Fawcett's testimony concerned a memo written to Mr. Livingston in the days leading up to the transition from Mr. McGuinty to Ms. Wynne. The memo, dated Jan. 31, 2013, and written by Mr. Fawcett and William Bromm, general counsel in the cabinet secretary's office, informed Mr. Livingston of his obligation to comply with the province's archives and safeguard government records.

The trial has heard that Peter Wallace, former secretary of cabinet, instructed David Nicholl, Ontario's corporate chief information officer, to read it to Mr. Livingston over the phone.

Mr. Fawcett testified under questioning from prosecution lawyer Tom Lemon that he was sitting three or four feet away from Mr. Nicholl when he read the memo to Mr. Livingston over the phone, but could not recall whether he read it in its entirety. He said Mr. Nicholl did not tell Mr. Livingston that he was in the office with him. After Mr. Nicholl finished, he said, there was a pause. "I believe I heard David Livingston say, 'Oh, okay, okay,' like he was somewhat surprised."

Mr. Fawcett's recollection of the phone call differed from that of Mr. Nicholl, who testified earlier that that he doubted whether he read the memo. Mr. Nicholl also said he did not use a speaker phone during the call.

But Mr. Fawcett said he remembers Mr. Nicholl beginning the phone call on his handset and "toggling" to his speaker phone. He said his recollection must be correct because he remembers hearing the response from Mr. Livingston.

"In order for that to have happened," Mr. Fawcett said, Mr. Nicholl "must have been on the speaker phone."

Mr. Bromm was also cross-examined about the memo on Monday. Scott Hutchison, a lawyer for Ms. Miller, asked Mr. Bromm whether the memo says officials in the IT department would be responsible for doing computer work in the premier's office and expressly prohibits hiring an outside contractor.

The memo was not written in anticipation that anyone other than staff in the IT department would be responsible, Mr. Bromm responded. "At the time, the memo did not need to say that," he said. However, he added, "it would say that now."

Mr. McGuinty is not under investigation and has co-operated with the probe.

The trial continues on Wednesday.