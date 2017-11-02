Trent Hills, Ont. Mayor Hector Macmillan fought OHIP in coverage battle

Last year, during a lively, sometimes boisterous, annual meeting, in which Ontario municipalities and MPPs debated various issues, the mayor of Trent Hills stood up and challenged the Health Minister. "Why are you trying to kill me?" A shocked silence ensued.

What did the outlandish charge mean? Surely no one, let alone the Health Minister, was trying to kill him? Hector Macmillan felt otherwise.

He contended that a refusal by the Ontario Health Insurance Program (OHIP) to fund out-of-province care for his pancreatic cancer was tantamount to murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Macmillan, whose case became something of a media cause célèbre, took to answering his cellphone with the words: "This is Hector Macmillan, and I have been sentenced to die by the Ontario government." Newscasts showed him protesting outside Princess Margaret Hospital in December, 2016, with a sandwich board that read: "Pancreatic cancer should not be a death sentence." When he entered the hospital lobby to warm up he was asked to leave.

Jillian Koplowitz, Mr. Macmillan's sister, summed up their 15-month struggle with the provincial health-care system saying they encountered an overload of inefficiency: Money was being squandered at administrative levels, she said, while local cancer doctors were desperate for resources. Funds raised by charities were being used to pay administrative fees, and, as a final insult, provincial and national health administrators were sitting on one another's boards and committees were issuing repetitive statements that meant nothing.

In her brother's eulogy, Ms. Koplowitz said, "The [health-care] gravy boat is being kept full." Mr. Macmillan died of pneumonia on Oct. 10 at his home in Campbellford, Ont. He was 59.

As the four-term mayor of Trent Hills, an amalgamation of towns on the Trent River in central-eastern Ontario, Mr. Macmillan brought honesty, integrity and a passion for grass-roots politics to his position.

He was the type of man who, despite community grumblings, would impose a tax to rebuild a hazardous bridge then remove the tax when the project was completed.

For 27 years he and his wife, Sandy, ran a gas station while raising four children. Six weeks before he died, he bought the local bowling alley in his beloved Campbellford, one of three municipalities that make up Trent Hills.

Hector Robert Macmillan was born in Campbellford on June 6, 1958. As a young boy, he endured four years in Toronto, where his entrepreneurial father, Hector, and mother, Margaret, moved with their brood of three. He was overjoyed when the family moved back to his roots.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

After high school, Hector enrolled in Loyalist College, in Belleville, and apprenticed as a mechanic. He graduated with extremely high marks. Later in life, his family agreed that becoming an engineer would have been a better career choice. Mechanics bored him. It was too easy.

Mr. Macmillan's first major illness was esophageal cancer. In 2011, just after his 53rd birthday, the former smoker underwent radiation treatment and an esophagostomy. He was told that after five years, with no recurrence of cancer, he could consider himself cured. With just six months to go before the "all clear," a tumour appeared in his pancreas.

A strong advocate for her brother, Ms. Koplowitz spent hundreds of hours researching treatment options. She discovered IRE (Irreversible Electroporation), also known as NanoKnife, a minimally invasive procedure developed in the United States that uses electricity to target tumours. Despite more than 13,500 procedures having been performed worldwide, and despite IRE being used in 2013 at the University Health Network in Toronto to successfully treat a liver tumour, OHIP considered the treatment to be too experimental for use on pancreatic cancer.

Initially, in December, 2015, Mr. Macmillan's diagnosis was Stage 1 or 2, a key distinction in the Ontario health system because it meant the tumour was contained and cancer hadn't spread throughout the body. The IRE procedure is only effective on tumours that can be targeted.

Three weeks later, another assessment was conducted because two suspicious lymph nodes showed up in Mr. Macmillan's chest. A PET scan in Ottawa revealed they were not cancerous, but an oncologist at Toronto General Hospital refused to accept the result.

She insisted that a large biopsy of the nodes was necessary, but the surgeons capable of performing the procedure were too busy. Mr. Macmillan's cancer was ratcheted up to a dire Stage 4 level. Ironically, an operation was considered too risky. The only treatment available was a chemo-drug regimen called FOLFIRINOX. He had five treatments to shrink the tumour. "Give up," encouraged one oncologist. "There's nothing more we can do."

Story continues below advertisement

But Mr. Macmillan and his sister persisted. If IRE was unavailable in Ontario, they would look elsewhere.

A specialist who'd performed more NanoKnife procedures than anyone else in the world, lived in Kentucky. IRE, never touted as a cure for pancreatic cancer but rather as a measure to extend life, could be done there almost immediately.

The Kentucky doctor was confident it could buy Mr. Macmillan another five years. The total cost, including hospital stay, would be $250,000 (U.S.). At that point Mr. Macmillan approached OHIP and was refused coverage. Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins defended the decision in the media by saying medical professionals are the ones who make the calls, not politicians, however, such requests are granted 96 per cent of the time.

"Would it cost so much more to make it 100 per cent?" Mr. Macmillan demanded.

Eventually, Ms. Koplowitz found her brother a less-expensive alternative in Stralsund, Germany. A doctor there could perform the procedure for a more modest $30,000. Again, OHIP refused to cover the cost.

Mr. Macmillan was stymied. His small-town mayor's salary, plus earnings from the bowling alley weren't enough to go ahead. At that point, his constituents stepped in to assist. The fire chief of Campbellford and Mr. Macmillan's constituents initiated a GoFundMe campaign on social media, called Save Our Mayor.

Mr. MacMillan, his wife and youngest son left for Munich on Oct. 2, 2016. They then flew to Rostock, continuing by train to Stralsund, on the northeast coast of Germany, where the IRE procedure was performed. Three weeks later, Mr. MacMillan was back home and feeling fine. This time, he took his crusade to the street outside Princess Margaret Hospital so that the media would pay attention and others could be helped.

An important part of Mr. Macmillan's legacy is that a three-year IRE clinical trial for 47 people with pancreatic cancer is currently under way at the University Health Network in Toronto.

When Mr. Hoskins, the Health Minister, thanked Mr. Macmillan for his advocacy and announced the trial was to begin in September of this year, Mr. Macmillan was taken by surprise.

"I was so emotional, I was speechless," he said. "It restored my confidence that our provincial government is still willing to listen."

Another consequence of Mr. Macmillan's activism is that Lisa MacLeod, Conservative MPP for Nepean-Carleton, introduced a private member's motion into the provincial legislature to address the funding gap for compassionate and catastrophic care.

"People don't get change unless they ruffle feathers" Ms. McLeod said. "Hec did that, and good for him. He was a champion."

The resolution passed on Oct. 20, 2016, providing direction to the government so that people like Mr. Macmillan would no longer fall through the cracks in the health-care system.

Mr. Macmillan felt it was a step in the right direction. He said, "It's about time," Ms. Koplowitz said. "And he was right."

Mr. MacMillan leaves his mother, Margaret; his wife, Sandy; children, Lee-Ann, Hector (Adam), Mindy and Peter; and sister Jillian. His other sister, Sandra, predeceased him in 2002.

To submit an I Remember: obit@globeandmail.com

Send us a memory of someone we have recently profiled on the Obituaries page. Please include I Remember in the subject field.