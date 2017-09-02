 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Trudeau announces $360-million highway improvement package for Yukon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a community event Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre in Whitehorse, Yukon on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.

Joel Krahn/THE CANADIAN PRESS

WHITEHORSE
The Canadian Press

The federal and Yukon governments have announced a hefty funding package to improve highways in the territory.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Yukon's leader Sandy Silver announced their two governments will together spend more than $360-million to improve road access to mineral rich areas in the territory.

Nearly $250-million of that will come from Ottawa.

The governments say the money will upgrade more than 650 km of road and build or upgrade a number of bridges for highways leading into the Dawson Range in Central Yukon and the Nahanni Range in the southeast part of the territory.

Trudeau says strong infrastructure is necessary to developing the natural resources in Yukon.

