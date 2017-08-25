 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Two dead after plane crashes near Saskatchewan airport

Two dead after plane crashes near Saskatchewan airport

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask.
The Canadian Press

RCMP say two people have been killed in a plane crash near Swift Current, Sask.

Police say officers and emergency services personnel found the two dead at the scene.

The city says in a release that a small, single-engine aircraft went down less than a kilometre from the Swift Current Airport shortly after taking off on Thursday night.

An investigation team from the Transportation Safety Board is on its way to the crash site.

The airport about 6 1/2 kilometres east of Swift Current handles private and government aircraft, as well as corporate charters and military training.

