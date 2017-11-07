Quebec's ban on face coverings to be challenged in court

Muslim and civil-liberties groups are going to court to fight Quebec's Bill 62, challenging the constitutionality of a law that requires citizens to uncover their faces to obtain public services.

The challenge, filed in Quebec Superior Court on Tuesday morning, says the legislation "gravely infringes the religious and equality rights of certain Muslim women in Quebec."

Bill 62, which became law last month, requires one's face to be uncovered when giving or receiving public services in Quebec. It would apply to daycares, hospitals and university classrooms, among other places. Critics have described it as an attack on the small minority of Muslim women who cover their faces with the niqab.

The legal application says it will prevent some Muslim women from obtaining services "unless they act contrary to their sincerely held religious beliefs."

Named in the suit are two women: Fatima Ahmad, a McGill University student; and Marie-Michelle Lacoste, who converted to Islam in 2003. Both are born and raised in Montreal.

In her sworn statement, Ms. Ahmad said that the law has already had an impact on her life. She avoids taking public transit for fear of being turned away or being asked to remove her niqab. She has experienced "an increase in Islamophobic and aggressive remarks" on the street and avoids leaving her house except to attend class, the statement says.

The provincial Liberal government says its legislation is meant to ensure proper security, identification and communications. It says the rules are not meant to target any religious group, even though they are contained within a law on the religious neutrality.

Tuesday's court challenge says the law is discriminatory.

"It imposes a significant burden on the exercise of religious freedom, and it does so in a discriminatory manner that will isolate some Quebec residents, making it much more difficult for them to participate in Quebec society," it says.

The plaintiffs in the challenge are the National Council of Canadian Muslims and Ms. Lacoste, as well as the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.