Two men plead guilty in New Brunswick prison assault of Dennis Oland

Two fellow inmates have pleaded guilty to assaulting Dennis Oland while he was receiving visitors in a New Brunswick prison last summer, as the Crown revealed for the first time the details of the attack on the one-time financial planner who is facing re-trial in the murder of his multimillionaire father.

The two men — who are both from Halifax and have a history of violence — admitted their guilt Tuesday morning as their trial on the charges was set to begin.

Convicted killer Cody Alexander Muise and Aaron Marriott, who was convicted in a 2008 drug shooting, attacked Oland at Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., on July 31 of last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown prosecutor Melanie MacAulay told the court that Muise, Marriott and Oland all had been spending time with visitors in the visitation area of the prison and all visitors had left with the exception of two people visiting with Oland.

"Inmate Muise and inmate Marriott walked up to where they were. Mr. Oland would've been standing up at this point. Mr. Muise and Mr. Marriott would have both walked up to the table and began swinging at him, striking him in the head. He fell to the ground and they attempted to punch and kick him," MacAulay said.

"The visitors that were with Mr. Oland actually got up and got between the aggressors and the victim. Guards were also on the scene quickly and separated all subjects. Mr. Oland would have received facial injuries and was treated at the institution," she said.

Oland, 48, had been jailed for 10 months after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning of his father, businessman Richard Oland. Dennis Oland was released on bail in October last year after a court overturned his murder conviction and ordered a new trial.

The Oland family founded Moosehead Breweries, whose executive chairman Derek Oland has been a steadfast supporter of his nephew Dennis Oland through his legal battle.

Efforts to set a new trial date have been delayed a number of times. Lawyers for Oland and the Crown are back in court in Saint John on Nov. 2 for a pre-trial conference with the judge in an effort to resolve any outstanding issues.

Muise was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Brandon Hatcher in December 2010 in a gun battle in suburban Halifax, and is serving a life sentence.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Marriott was sentenced to 15 years for a 2008 drug shooting outside the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

Both men, with brush cuts and wearing blue prison garb, also appeared Tuesday on additional assault charges.

Muise faces one additional charge in connection with an assault on another inmate, while Marriott is charged in connection with a pair of incidents in the prison. They needed time to arrange for lawyers and will appear via video link at a later date.

Both will be sentenced for the Oland assault on Nov. 23.