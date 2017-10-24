Two more Quebec women file sex-assault complaints against Gilbert Rozon

Two more Quebec women have filed official complaints of sexual assault against Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon.

They are TV personality Penelope McQuade, 46, and actress Patricia Tulasne, 58.

They are two of the 10 women who accused Rozon last week of sexual harassment or sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

News of the police complaints comes a day after TV star Julie Snyder filed a similar complaint with authorities.

McQuade's agent, Julie Bergeron, said today there will be no other immediate comment because of the ongoing legal process. McQuade, 46, has previously said Rozon allegedly attacked her in 1997 when she was covering the Just For Laughs comedy festival.

Rozon founded Just For Laughs in 1983 and was serving as president when he resigned last week as news of the allegations surfaced.

He also stepped down as vice-president of the Montreal Chamber of Commerce and as head of the committee behind Montreal's 375th-anniversary celebrations.