Two Toronto-area men charged with human trafficking in Nova Scotia

Two Toronto-area men have been charged in the 18-month, seven-province investigation into a human trafficking ring that allegedly forced "numerous" Nova Scotia women into the sex trade across Canada.

The arrests of Malachi Almonzo Downey and Sanderico Rekel Beals follow earlier charges against Lorenzo Trevor Thomas, who police said was associated with a Halifax-area street gang known as North Preston's Finest.

The RCMP said they learned last April that men originally from Nova Scotia had relocated to Ontario and were trafficking and exploiting women from their home province.

The probe, dubbed Operation Hellbender, saw Nova Scotia Mounties travel "across the country in an effort to locate victims of human trafficking from Nova Scotia."

The 31-year-old Downey, who lives in Vaughan, Ont., was arrested in Upper Onslow, N.S., on Friday, while the 29-year-old Beals, of Scarborough, Ont., was arrested Sunday in Dartmouth.

They are charged with human trafficking, laundering crime proceeds and receiving material benefits from sexual services and human trafficking.

"By arresting and charging these human traffickers today, we are removing them from a position to exploit more young women and girls in Nova Scotia and across Canada," RCMP Supt. Alfredo Bangloy said in a statement.

"Our goal is to get victims to safety and link them with resources and support to break the cycle of violence."

Thomas, 31, was arrested by police in Niagara Falls, Ont., on March 27. He's facing 17 charges, including trafficking in persons, assault, advertising sexual services and receiving a material benefit from sexual services.

RCMP officers worked with their provincial counterparts in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as Halifax Regional Police.

