Undercover Mountie pitched fake film to man charged in Lindhout kidnapping

An undercover Mountie posing as a media mogul dangled the prospect of a lucrative film documentary about the Amanda Lindhout hostage-taking in order to elicit details from one of her accused kidnappers.
In a secretly recorded video played today in Ontario Superior Court, the officer floats the idea to a receptive Ali Omar Ader, with a proviso that Ader must divulge fresh information about the kidnapping.
The pitch comes toward the end of a lengthy June 2015 meeting at an Ottawa hotel in which Ader had already signed a contract to write a book about Somalia, part of an elaborate RCMP ruse to obtain a recorded confession.
During the book contract negotiations, captured on the sting video, Ader says he received $10,000 in ransom money for his role as a negotiator and translator.
Ader, a 40-year-old Somalian national, has pleaded not guilty to a criminal charge of hostage-taking.
Lindhout was a freelance journalist from Red Deer, Alta., when she and Australian photographer Nigel Brennan were abducted by armed men near Mogadishu in August 2008, the beginning of 15 months in captivity.
We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.