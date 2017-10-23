Unexploded ammunition hinders crews battling fires at N.B. military base

Unexploded ammunition is hampering efforts to extinguish three fires burning at Canada's second-largest military base.

Stephanie Duchesne, spokesperson for the Gagetown base in New Brunswick, says the fires are burning in an area rife with the remnants of decades of soldier training, limiting the base's ability to put out the flames.

Instead, Duchesne says firefighters are tackling the fires from the periphery, creating fire breaks using bulldozers and bringing in two water bombers from Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

She says two of the fires are about 500 hectares each, while a third is about 26 hectares.

The heavy smoke surrounding the 5th Canadian Division support base has prompted Environment Canada to issue an air quality alert, warning that the pollution can aggravate respiratory problems and chronic diseases.

The smell of smoke is strong throughout the capital region, and Dr. Na-Koshie Lamptey, the regional medical officer of health, says infants, children, pregnant women, older adults, smokers and people with chronic heart or lung diseases should stay indoors to reduce their exposure to the outdoor air.

He says minor smoke conditions do not typically cause health concerns in most healthy individuals, however, if smoke conditions become more severe, people may experience irritation of eyes, throat and possibly shortness of breath.

He says individuals should adapt their activities as necessary.