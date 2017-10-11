U.S. calls for access to Canadian dairy market at latest NAFTA talks

The Republican chairman of a powerful trade committee on Capitol Hill has told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that he wants NAFTA talks to succeed but the United States should get more access to Canada's dairy industry in a renegotiated agreement.

Kevin Brady, a Republican Congressman from Texas, told Mr. Trudeau on Wednesday before a meeting with the Ways and Means committee on Capitol Hill that Canada and the U.S. have to make progress on a variety of issues in the NAFTA talks, including dairy. The bipartisan committee has jurisdiction over all taxation and tariffs and is responsible for implementing any changes to the North American free-trade agreement.

"Our committee, who you are with today, has Constitutional responsibility for trade. It's dedicated to ensuring these negotiations are successful," Mr. Brady told Mr. Trudeau during brief remarks before a private meeting with the prime minister.

"To do that, we need to make progress on issues such as customs barriers, border, intellectual property protection, and greater market access for U.S. dairy producers."

Mr. Trudeau addressed the committee behind closed doors before he meets U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon. Mr. Trump has publicly mused again about pulling out of the trade deal, and Mr. Trudeau is taking his pro-trade message to both Washington and Mexico City this week in meeting with the countries two leaders.

Congress is vitally important to the NAFTA talks, as it could restrain Mr. Trump from tearing up the deal or hitting Canada and Mexico with tough protectionist measures. Congress must sign off on any deal to overhaul NAFTA. In the event Mr. Trump tried to pull the U.S. out of the agreement, he would have to get a bill through Congress to roll back many of NAFTA's provisions.

Mr. Trump's own Republican caucus largely favours free trade, providing a powerful potential check on the White House's economic nationalism.

Dave Reichert, a Washington state Republican who chairs the trade subcommittee, dismissed any talk of the pact getting torn up.

"We didn't talk about anything imploding," he said after emerging from the hour-long session with Mr. Trudeau. "We're just talking about looking forward to having an agreement that benefits the people who live in Canada, the United States and Mexico."

Mr. Reichert said everyone on the committee wants to see NAFTA talks succeed and that "there has been progress" at the negotiating table. He said he had heard no talk of future negotiating rounds getting cancelled.

"Things are moving along," he said. "There was an optimistic view on trying to move forward and getting some of the issues resolved."

Mr. Reichert listed dairy, intellectual property, labour and the environment as some of the NAFTA topics the committee raised. Mr. Reichert did not name any of the administration's protectionist priorities, such as slapping a U.S. content requirement on cars and trucks or keeping Canadian and Mexican companies out of the American procurement market.

Sandy Levin, a Michigan Democrat, said Mr. Trudeau took aim at Mexican labour standards in his discussions with the committee.

"He talked about [how] there should not be a race to the bottom in terms of Mexico," he said. "He mentioned the anxiety among the public and the anxiety is over jobs and whether the next generation will have solid jobs."

Mr. Levin said that, absent tougher labour standards, there would be little Democratic congressional support for a renegotiated NAFTA.

Mr. Trudeau's discussion with the committee appeared to go over well: Near the end of the meeting, applause could be heard from the room.

The Democrats are generally more aligned with Mr. Trump's protectionist impulses. But Mr. Levin warned that the White House's insistence on pushing for a deadline to get a new deal would lead to a "stalemate" at the bargaining table.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said this past week that he expects the administration will throw down some specific demands for loosening Canada's supply-management system for dairy, eggs and poultry, which fixes prices and keep foreign imports out.

Mr. Perdue said supply management is "very unfair" and he's not happy that so little progress has been made in NAFTA talks so far.

In his brief remarks, Mr. Trudeau touted the importance of the trade relationship, noting that Canada sells more goods to the U.S. than China, Japan and the U.K. combined.

"We are already pretty much your biggest customer and we want to make sure that becomes easier for you and more profitable for your corporations and companies," Mr. Trudeau told the committee.

"There will always be challenges that come up that we talk through and work through, but the overall picture is what we can't lose sight of, that we have benefited immeasurably from what we have been able to build together."

Mr. Brady also talked about the importance of free trade, calling Canada and the U.S. "great allies" who share a mutually beneficial trading relationship.

"But no relationship is without its challenges. We look forward to discussing today how we can eliminate existing barriers," he said.

"At the same time, we want to make it easier for North American businesses, for manufacturers, our farmers and ranchers, to compete as a North American trading block. Because when North America wins, America wins and the American people win as well."

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, parliamentary secretary Andrew Leslie and Canada's ambassador to the U.S., David MacNaughton, also attended the committee meeting.

Ms. Freeland will meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday, while Sophie Gregoire Trudeau holds a meeting with First Lady Melania Trump.

Earlier Wednesday, Mr. Trudeau and Ms. Gregoire Trudeau attended a roundtable in honour of International Day of the Girl, hosted by WomenOne, a non-profit organization which promotes girls' education around the world.